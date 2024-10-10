Jury of the 21st season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar": (from left) Beatrice Egli, Loredana, head judge Dieter Bohlen and Pietro Lombardi. RTL /Screenshot

The "DSDS" auditions are underway, and the jury led by Dieter Bohlen, Beatrice Egli, Loredana and Pietro Lombardi are handing out the recall slips. Bohlen and Egli clash and argue with one of the candidates.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The castings are underway at "DSDS" on RTL. The jury is handing out the coveted slips of paper for the recalls.

Head judge Dieter Bohlen and Beatrice Egli disagree on one candidate.

Dieter Bohlen and Beatrice Egli have very different opinions about singer Joe Jäger's talent. The singer from Schwyz defends Jäger from Bohlen and attests to his talent. Show more

On "DSDS", it's all about the sausage for the candidates: the casting rounds decide who goes through to the next round. Whoever receives the coveted recall note from the jury is a small step closer to their musical dream.

It's a tough race. On Wednesday evening, October 9, RTL showed the sixth episode - and the air was thick between Dieter Bohlen and Beatrice Egli.

Some candidates can look forward to the next round, others have to go home again. Dieter Bohlen and his jury decide whether the show is a top or a flop - and they don't always agree.

In the latest episode, Bohlen and Egli argued. It was about the performance of singer Joe Jäger. The 18-year-old tried to convince the judges with his own song on the guitar.

Dieter Bohlen sees no chance with Joel Jäger

Jäger's performance caused a row among the jury. Joe Jäger has already conquered various stages. Together with his brothers, he is regularly in the spotlight as a musician in a hard rock band. Their band has already released two albums and made a name for itself in the scene.

On "DSDS", Jäger presents himself with a guitar and a song he has composed himself - courageous. Before his performance, Jäger says: "My dream? Conquer the world, tour, lots of money - every musician's dream," writes "watson.de".

Pretty big words. Jäger continues: "Appearance is definitely very important to me. I've been called a bad boy a few times and I don't think that's a bad thing."

Then Joel Jäger kicks off with his song "Whiskey From Jack". Dieter Bohlen intervenes - he signals with his hand that Jäger should stop singing immediately.

Dieter Bohlen says: "Watch out, the probability of you entering the German charts with country rock is zero." Jäger disagrees with Bohlen's assessment and counters: "I'll make it happen." Bohlen doesn't take that lying down and doubles down: "No, you're not."

Then Beatrice Egli intervenes. She has a completely different opinion.

Egli counters Bohlen: "You have to create something new"

Beatrice Egli counters Dieter Bohlen on camera, addressing the pop titan directly: "You have to create something new, Dieter."

But Dieter Bohlen sticks to his guns and replies firmly: "I'm really interested in being successful." Even when Joe emphasizes that he is pursuing the same goal and is "really open to everything", Bohlen remains unimpressed.

Joel Jäger was unable to impress all the judges with his performance. RTL

Beatrice Egli, however, leaves no doubt that she takes a completely different view. She clearly explains her position and emphasizes that, in her opinion, innovation is the key to success.

Beatrice Egli says: "I think that in order to change the charts and bring your own style back into music, you need someone like you who doesn't follow the charts, but your own ideas."

Rapper Loredana and Pietro Lombardi also see the 18-year-old rock singer's talent and allow him to progress to the next round.

Dieter Bohlen remains firm

Dieter Bohlen sticks to his statement right to the end and is not swayed by Beatrice Egli, Pietro Lombardi and Loredana: "I'm very critical, but you've got three yeses here, so you're through anyway."

Another chance for Joel Jäger to convince the tough-as-nails juror Dieter Bohlen of his talent.

