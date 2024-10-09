Jury of the 21st season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" (from left): Beatrice Egli, Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and head judge Dieter Bohlen. Picture: RTL /Screenshot

Following the accusations against Pietro Lombardi, RTL decides to broadcast the DSDS episode with the singer on the jury. The broadcaster released a statement and is continuing to follow developments in the case closely.

No time? blue News summarizes for you RTL writes in a statement that today's DSDS show will be broadcast as planned with Pietro Lombardi.

The broadcaster is continuing to closely follow the developments and investigations into the allegations against the singer.

According to "Bild", police were called to Lombardi's villa on the night of October 7 following an argument between the singer and his fiancée.

The police are said to be investigating the 32-year-old for assault. Show more

As reported by the "Bild" newspaper, a police operation is said to have taken place at Pietro Lombardi's villa. According to the report, the singer and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa (28) had a heated argument on the night of October 7.

Rypa and her newborn son, Amelio Elija (six weeks), are said to have been taken to the University Hospital in Cologne. When asked by RTL, the University Hospital denied that the hospital had reported Lombardi for assault.

The TV channel has now also commented on how Pietro Lombardi will continue on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" (DSDS). The 32-year-old will be sitting next to head judge Dieter Bohlen (70) on the jury panel for the third time.

He is not the first DSDS judge to make headlines, as the "Bild" newspaper recalls. After several incidents and a lot of pressure from outside, pop singer Michael Wendler (52), who was on the jury in 2021, was cut from the show.

Lombardi is to be shown on DSDS for the time being, according to a statement released by RTL today.

"RTL will continue to follow developments closely"

The TV channel would continue to closely follow the developments and investigations in the matter. RTL writes: "Pietro and his lawyer emphatically deny the allegations. In addition, Laura and Pietro have published a statement on Instagram at the same time. (...) As things stand, today's DSDS show will be broadcast as planned."

Lombardi's lawyer, Simon Bergmann (58), confirmed the police operation when asked by "Bild", but denied the allegations of bodily harm:

"There were differences of opinion that involved insults on both sides. In the course of this emotional dispute, there was also mutual touching, but no violence on the part of our client towards his fiancée."

Lombardi's lawyer rejects the accusations

Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa also felt compelled to speak out. In a joint statement on Instagram, the fiancés wrote that the press was trying to exacerbate the conflict and was not taking some statements very seriously.

Laura Rypa and Pietro Lombardi share a joint statement on Instagram. Instagram/lauramaria.rpa

"We don't want that, so we won't give this a platform and will act in the interests of our children so that the public is kept out of it," the Instagram story reads. The two ask to refrain from further inquiries.

Although Lombardi's lawyer firmly rejects the allegations against his client, the police are now investigating the singer for assault.

