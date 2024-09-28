Brass music is part of the Oktoberfest - DJ Ötzi is not. (archive picture) Lennart Preiss/dpa

DJ Ötzi's party hit "Hey Baby" can no longer be heard in Munich's Löwenbräu festival tent. The band Heldensteiner has removed the hit from their set list. But DJ Ötzi is not the only one whose music is missing.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you DJ Ötzi's hit "Hey Baby" will no longer be played in the Löwenbräu tent at the Oktoberfest.

The band Heldensteiner has decided to "move with the times musically".

Gigi D'Agostino's song "L'Amour toujours" is also removed from the program. The reason for the ban lies in the use of the song for xenophobic slogans. Show more

There is hardly a party at which the song "Hey Baby" by DJ Ötzi does not ensure full dance floors. Released in 2000, the hit by Gerhard Friedle, DJ Ötzi's real name, is a guarantee for a good mood and a good atmosphere.

However, the song will no longer be played in the Löwenbräu tent at the Munich Oktoberfest. As the magazine "Focus" reports, the band Heldensteiner has decided to remove the song from its repertoire.

Tina Zacher, a member of the band, explains: "People still love it, but we want to move with the times." So at Oktoberfest, even successful songs have to make room for something new at some point.

"L'Amour toujours" is also missing

However: "Time of My Life", the classic from the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing", created a special atmosphere. "People almost tore down our tent," says Tina Zacher enthusiastically. Although the song had already been well received in previous years, it reached a new level this year at the start of the Wiesn: "The crowd sang along so incredibly. It was simply amazing!"

A conversation with the Wiesn bands shows that it is mainly the evergreens from the 70s to 90s that get the festival tent audience going the most. Classics such as "Sweet Caroline" (Neil Diamond, 1969) or "Narcotic" (Liquido, 1998) are played particularly often. Are these songs more "timeless" than DJ Ötzi's hits?

Ötzi is not the only one whose music will be missing from the Löwenbräu tent in future. The popular song "L'Amour toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino (1999) is also on the hit list. Not only the Heldensteiner have dropped this song, but also the Schwarzfischer, the oldest band at the Oktoberfest, will no longer be playing it.

Xenophobic slogans undesirable

The reason? The song was increasingly misused at folk festivals with xenophobic slogans. One incident in particular on Sylt in May of this year, in which a group used the song for their slogans, made negative headlines.

While DJ Ötzi's "Hey Baby" has been removed from the tent for musical reasons, the removal of "L'Amour toujours" has a more serious background. The bands want to ensure that their music is not used as a platform for such messages.

More on the topic