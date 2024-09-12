Tesla boss Elon Musk wants to "give Taylor Swift a child". sda/Sebastian Gollnow

Taylor Swift has once again positioned herself politically and is supporting Kamala Harris in the US presidential election campaign. Elon Musk causes head shaking with an offensive reaction.

With over 284 million Instagram followers, Taylor Swift uses her reach to speak out openly in support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Her post comes shortly after the TV debate between Harris and Trump - a strategically clever time to politically mobilize her fans, the "Swifties".

Elon Musk, who supports Trump in the election campaign, reacts to Swift's statement with a bizarre comment on X. His words "I will give you a child and I will protect your cats with my life" cause astonishment among many.

Musk's 20-year-old daughter distances herself from her father and supports Swift's political standpoint.

Tim Walz rejoices in Swift's support on live television. Show more

Taylor Swift, the most successful pop singer of all time, has once again ventured into the political arena. Yesterday she commented on the US presidential election and declared in an Instagram post after the first TV debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump: "I'm voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

As the NZZ reports, according to surveys, a third of the US population - 333 million people - say they are fans of Taylor Swift. And with over 284 million followers on Instagram, the pop singer reaches a lot of people with her political statement.

Elon Musk wants to "give Taylor Swift a child"

Elon Musk, who is supporting Donald Trump in the US election campaign, responded on his own platform "X": "Great, Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and protect your cats with my life." The reactions to this were prompt, and unsurprisingly many people were irritated by Musk's statement: everything from "wtf" to "creepy" to "weird" was there.

Elon Musk's reaction to Taylor Swift's public support for Kamala Harris in the US presidential election campaign was not long in coming - and it was irritating. X: @elonmusk (Screenshot)

Musk's 20-year-old daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, also got involved in the debate on the meta platform "Threads". She wrote: "Yes, I saw the tweet. Abhorrent incel nonsense remains abhorrent incel nonsense. It's obviously repulsive, degrading and incredibly sexist. You deserve better."

Vivian Jenna Wilson, daughter of Elon Musk, responds to her father's post directed at Taylor Swift on the meta platform "Threads". Threads: @vivllainous (Screenshot)

Wilson made it clear that, unlike her father, with whom she has been at odds for some time, she is not a Trump supporter: "The timing for Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris couldn't have been better. Can't wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue."

Swift's fan base, the Swifties, are loyal and politically activist - a constituency that Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz can make good use of in the election campaign.

New image for the "childless cat woman"

The backstory of the bizarre "political" dispute goes back to the summer, when an audio recording of Trump's vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance emerged. In it, he referred to prominent female Democrats as "childless cat ladies who are unhappy about their own lives".

People without children generally do not think about the long-term consequences of their decisions because the future is of no interest to them, the Republican explained.

Taylor Swift, herself the proud owner of three cats named Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, humorously countered this comment in her post by referring to herself as a "childless cat lady", thus turning the derogatory term on its head.

Taylor Swift supports US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Instagram: @taylorswift (Screenshot)

While it is not known whether Swift wants to start a family at some point, Musk clearly sets himself apart from the childless image of his supposed opponent with his at least twelve children from three women and a vision of expanding humanity.

Tim Walz is happy about Swift's support live

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and her team appreciate Swift's support. In a live interview on "MSNBC", Tim Walz expressed his gratitude and encouraged the Swifties to take part in the election.

And Swift herself also appealed to her fans: "I've done my research and made my decision. Now you have to make your choice." With over 35,000 new voter registrations generated by Swift last year from one post alone, it remains to be seen what impact she will have in the upcoming election campaign.

Swift has been politically outspoken for years, campaigning for women's rights, the rights of the queer community and stricter gun laws, for example. Whether Elon Musk and his comments will achieve more than a media stir remains to be seen.

