  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Over 35 degrees at Openair Gampel Hot and getting hotter - how fans are creatively defying the heat

Bruno Bötschi

16.8.2025

35 degrees and getting hotter: the heatwave is also hitting Openair Gampel. But the festival-goers know how to help themselves with ingenious cooling techniques.

16.08.2025, 11:10

16.08.2025, 11:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Openair Gampel is experiencing temperatures of over 35 degrees this weekend.
  • But the heat seems to make people creative: Festival fans are finding ways to cool down.
  • And if nothing else helps, they call the mommy at home.
Show more

The blue News editorial team will be live on site at the Openair Gampel festival site throughout the weekend and will be ticking along for you. So you're guaranteed not to miss a thing.

More videos from the department

More about Gampel

Openair Gampel in the ticker. This is rule number one on the festival site

Openair Gampel in the tickerThis is rule number one on the festival site

Openair Gampel 2025. How good is your Wallissertitsch? - What does Geifetsch mean?

Openair Gampel 2025How good is your Wallissertitsch? - What does Geifetsch mean?

Equality in Switzerland. Rapper Cachita:

Equality in SwitzerlandRapper Cachita: "The expectations placed on women upset me"