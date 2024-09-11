German musicians Bill Kaulitz (l.) and Tom Kaulitz from the band Tokio Hotel at the CSD parade in Cologne in July. IMAGO/Panama Pictures

The Tokio Hotel twins Tom and Bill Kaulitz celebrated their 35th birthday with Heidi Klum in Zurich. The Kaulitzes love the city on the Limmat, and Bill is even thinking about moving there.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Kaulitz twins celebrated their 35th birthday with Heidi Klum in Zurich. Beforehand, the Kaulitz brothers played at Swiss open airs with their band Tokio Hotel.

The trio splashed around in Lake Zurich, visited a high-class bar and partied in a posh club with designer Yannik Zamboni.

In their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", they rave about Zurich. Bill is even said to be thinking about moving to Zurich. Show more

Hollywood star Will Smith recently raved about the city on the Limmat during his visit to Zurich. Now there are two new celebrity fans: the Kaulitz twins Bill and Tom.

"I love the Swiss. They're all really nice. I felt right at home," Bill says in a new episode of their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood" about the birthday trip to Zurich, as reported by "20min.ch".

Bill Kaulitz is said to have fallen in love with Zurich so much that he is even thinking about moving there: "I've already moved back to Zurich. In Zurich, I thought to myself: 'How nice do you actually want to live? It's so pretty there!"

Tom Kaulitz: "I've fallen in love with the country"

Heidi Klum's husband Tom also enjoyed his birthday visit to Zurich: "I fell in love with the country, the people and the beautiful nature. Zurich is such a well-kept, beautiful and chic city."

No wonder, the birthday program of the Kaulitz-Klum society had it all: party at the Icon Club, dinner at the Promibeiz on the lake basin - of course, Klum and Kaulitz and their entourage were taken by cab boat from Bauschänzli to the restaurant. In between, there was time for swimming and sunbathing on the lake.

They spent the night at the luxury Mandarin Oriental Savoy Hotel, the newly renovated hotel on Paradeplatz, where pop star Taylor Swift has already stayed during her concerts.

More videos from the resort