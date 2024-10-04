Singer Luca Hänni had to go to the emergency room in the middle of the night. The examinations revealed that Hänni had probably had a migraine attack. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

Singer Luca Hänni recently had to make an emergency trip to hospital in the middle of the night. He had an unusual ringing in his ears and a visual disturbance. Fortunately, the doctors were unable to confirm his initial suspicions.

Pop star Luca Hänni recently had to go to hospital as an emergency.

In the middle of the night, the 29-year-old singer had an unusual ringing in his ears and a visual disturbance: "I panicked," he says in his podcast.

Hänni googled the symptoms and feared a stroke. After the examinations, the doctors suspected a migraine attack. Show more

Luca Hänni recently had to be rushed to hospital in the middle of the night. He revealed this in his podcast "Don't Worry be Hänni".

The reason? "I suddenly saw a huge shadow in my right eye," says the 29-year-old pop star.

Hänni was unable to fall asleep for two hours while his wife Christina dozed off. The shadow in his eye got bigger and there was also a "strange noise in my ear".

Luca Hänni says: "I panicked and started googling - it said stroke." Since becoming a new father, he has been more concerned about his health.

Hänni made a decision: "At two o'clock in the night, I raced to hospital on my Vespa like a psycho."

Once I arrived at the hospital emergency room, the noise in my ear and the shadow in my field of vision were gone, reports "blick.ch". Hänni continued: "They did some more tests and then I drove home again."

Things continued at home while Christina Hänni slept

Back at home, the peace and quiet didn't last long: "I went to the toilet at home - and then it started again. I was really scared then."

Hänni feared that the noise in his ear would last a lifetime.

After a few hours of sleep, the health problems disappeared. Wife Christina Hänni didn't notice the night-time trip to the emergency room as she was sleeping with their daughter.

The doctors were able to rule out a stroke, they suspected that Hänni had suffered a migraine attack with an aura.

A migraine with an aura is an attack-like neurological disorder that manifests itself primarily through visual symptoms and usually lasts between 5 and 60 minutes. If several aura symptoms follow one another, the duration may be longer. The headache usually starts within an hour of the onset of the aura. In some people with migraines, however, the headache does not occur, as the website leben-und-migraene.de describes Hänni's symptoms.

At the hospital, someone secretly took a photo of Luca Hänni: "But that's embarrassing when you're visiting the hospital at night. The flash was on and someone took three photos."

