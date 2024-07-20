blue Music brings the songs of To Athena and Manillio to your living room: The concerts of the two artists will be broadcast on free TV on blue Zoom and streamed here.

Martina Stadelmann

The Gurtenfestival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.

This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.

blue Music will be broadcasting To Athena 's concert on Saturday from 6.30 pm and Manillio 's concert from 9.30 pm here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app and on blue Zoom.

On the sold-out Friday, Patent Ochsner, Justice, To Athena, Manilio and other great acts played on Bern's local mountain. To Athena enchanted the Waldbühne with her melancholy songs.

In the blue Music Stream, those who were not at the Gurtenfestival on Friday can expect a varied mix of the precise and reflective lyrics of Manilio and the enchanting sounds of To Athena.

The up-and-coming Swiss singer combines elements of pop, folk and electronic music in her musical style, which makes her songs varied and captivating.

The Solothurn rapper Manillio addresses social and personal issues with his music. At the concert on the Waldbühne, Manillio has invited a total of five fellow musicians on stage: Tommy Vercetti, Dezmond Dez, James Gruntz, Nativ and Edb.

To Athena and Manillio will be on stage at the Gurtenfestival. To Athena's concert will be broadcast live from 9.30 pm, Manillio's will follow afterwards. The best thing: you can watch the concerts live - from the comfort of your sofa on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream.

