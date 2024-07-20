  1. Residential Customers
Gurtenfestival 2024 in the stream Manillio and Friends inspire at the Waldbühne

Martina Stadelmann

20.7.2024

blue Music brings the songs of To Athena and Manillio to your living room: The concerts of the two artists will be broadcast on free TV on blue Zoom and streamed here.

20.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.
  • This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.
  • blue Music will be broadcasting To Athena 's concert on Saturday from 6.30 pm and Manillio 's concert from 9.30 pm here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app and on blue Zoom.
Show more

On the sold-out Friday, Patent Ochsner, Justice, To Athena, Manilio and other great acts played on Bern's local mountain. To Athena enchanted the Waldbühne with her melancholy songs.

In the blue Music Stream, those who were not at the Gurtenfestival on Friday can expect a varied mix of the precise and reflective lyrics of Manilio and the enchanting sounds of To Athena.

The up-and-coming Swiss singer combines elements of pop, folk and electronic music in her musical style, which makes her songs varied and captivating.

The Solothurn rapper Manillio addresses social and personal issues with his music. At the concert on the Waldbühne, Manillio has invited a total of five fellow musicians on stage: Tommy Vercetti, Dezmond Dez, James Gruntz, Nativ and Edb.

To Athena and Manillio will be on stage at the Gurtenfestival. To Athena's concert will be broadcast live from 9.30 pm, Manillio's will follow afterwards. The best thing: you can watch the concerts live - from the comfort of your sofa on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

Dein Festival-Sommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf blue.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV