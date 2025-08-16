  1. Residential Customers
Rimini exported to Valais Music fan builds a sandy oasis of well-being for his friends

Bruno Bötschi

16.8.2025

A music fan transported no less than 30 kilograms of sand from Rimini in Italy to Openair Gampel. His idea: to create a feel-good oasis for himself and his friends on the festival site.

16.08.2025, 16:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gampel visitor wanted to take a piece of Italy home with him from his summer vacation.
  • At the end of his vacation in Rimini, the man not only packed a beach towel and sunscreen in his suitcase, he also loaded 30 kilos of sand into his car.
  • The Italian customs authorities are not happy about such sandy souvenirs, as the sand and missing stones would irreparably damage the beaches in the long term.
  • The Swiss music fan was lucky, his cargo was not discovered by the customs officials.
Show more

The blue News editorial team will be live on site at the Openair Gampel festival site all weekend and will be ticking along for you.

So you're guaranteed not to miss a thing.

