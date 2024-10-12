Jury of the 21st season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar": (from left) Loredana, Pietro Lombardi, head judge Dieter Bohlen, Beatrice Egli. RTL

After a police operation at Pietro Lombardi's villa following an argument with his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa, it is unclear what will happen next for the DSDS judge. RTL is waiting for the results of the investigation.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police confirmed an operation on the night of October 7 at the address of Pietro Lombardi because of an argument with his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa.

RTL is in contact with the parties involved and the public prosecutor's office and is waiting for the allegations to be clarified before making any decisions about Lombardi's future on DSDS.

Lombardi and his lawyer deny the allegations.

The couple released a joint statement on Instagram to defuse the media frenzy.

So far, there has been no official confirmation of any charges. Show more

On the night of October 7, a police operation took place at the home of DSDS judge Pietro Lombardi in connection with allegations of domestic violence. An argument between Lombardi and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa is said to have been the trigger for the call to the police. Rypa was then at the University Hospital in Cologne with her newborn child, Amelio Elija (6 weeks).

Lombardi's lawyer rejects the allegations of bodily harm: "There were differences of opinion, which involved insults from both sides. There was also mutual touching in the course of this emotional dispute, but no violence on the part of our client towards his fiancée."

Over the next few days, Lombardi was not allowed to approach his fiancée, according to police orders.

No end to Lombardi's involvement in DSDS

A spokesperson for RTL, Lombardi's employer, issued an official statement on Friday: "RTL is still in close contact with the parties involved and the public prosecutor's office in order to clear up the allegations as quickly as possible."

RTL emphasized that the speculation about an immediate end to Lombardi's involvement in DSDS was unfounded. "If no new facts emerge, RTL will await any investigations and results from the Cologne public prosecutor's office as a basis for further action," it said.

Press plays up the conflict

On October 9, RTL had already stated that Pietro and his lawyer "emphatically deny the allegations." At the same time, the couple published a joint statement on Instagram. "Due to the current headlines, we have to speak out," they wrote.

Laura Rypa and Pietro Lombardi share a joint statement on Instagram. Instagram/lauramaria.rpa

The press is playing up the dispute unnecessarily. They asked that the public be kept out of it in order to protect the welfare of their children.

Reports that the University Hospital of Cologne had filed charges against Lombardi were denied by the hospital. When asked by RTL, the hospital stated that no such charges had been filed. It remains to be seen whether and how the investigation will continue. Until then, the presumption of innocence applies to Pietro Lombardi.