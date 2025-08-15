The frontman of the band Feine Sahne Fischfilet is known for punk rock and his commitment against right-wing extremists. Jan "Monchi" Gorkow talks about being a father - and what he thinks of AfD leader Alice Weidel.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Feine Sahne Fischfilet are only playing one concert in Switzerland this summer - tonight at Openair Gampel

In an interview with blue News host Bettina Bestgen , singer Jan "Monchi" Gorkow reveals what he thinks of AfD leader Alice Weidel, most of whom have lived in Switzerland for years.

The 37-year-old musician also talks openly about what has changed in his life since becoming the father of a daughter.

blue News will be broadcasting the Gampel concert by Feine Sahne Fischfilet today from 10.45 pm. Show more

Singer Jan Gorkow alias Monchi and his colleagues from Feine Sahne Fischfilet are only giving one concert in Switzerland this summer - tonight in Gampel.

The five musicians have traveled an extra 18 hours by bus from the Baltic Sea to Valais. Monchi believes that so much effort should be rewarded - and challenges the festival visitors:

"I want to be lying on the Baltic Sea tomorrow evening and be able to say: Fatty, how awesome it was in Gampel."

Monchi: "I've never sung anything so emotional"

The conversation with blue News host Bettina Bestgen is not just about music, Monchi also talks about how being a father has changed him.

The singer mentions the song. "Skin to skin". "I've never sung anything so emotional," says the 37-year-old. This is no coincidence. After all, Monchi reveals a secret in the song.

While the line "Stand in front of 10,000 people and only think of yourself" may make some people think of a confession of love for their partner, the sentence "Everyone says you look like me" should make it clear who is meant: Monchi's daughter.

The frontman of the German punk band Feine Sahne Fischfilet is also known for his commitment against Nazis and right-wing extremists.

In an interview with Bettina Bestgen, the singer talks about AfD leader Alice Weidel, who has lived in Switzerland for years. And he says what he thinks of the demand that the politician should live in Germany again in future.

More videos from the department