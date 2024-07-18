blue Music brings Valentino Vivace to your living room. The Ticino native's concert will be broadcast on Thursday, July 18 at 7.15 pm.

Martina Stadelmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gurtenfestival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.

This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.

blue Music will be broadcasting Stormzy's concert today, Wednesday, from 9.30 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app. Show more

Since his debut album "Meteoriti" (2022), Valentino Vivace has managed to build up an audience of fans who idolize him and his music, a mix between Italo pop and disco.

The up-and-coming Ticino musician Valentino Vivace put on an unforgettable performance on the opening day of the Gurtenfestival that resembled a never-ending 80s party. He managed to carry the audience away until the last sound from his microphone.

Vivace, who was nominated in the "Best Talent" category at the Swiss Music Awards in 2023, will be performing at the Gurtenfestival as well as at the Zurich Openair.

You can follow the following acts (almost) live from the Gurtenfestival:

Current live program of the Gurtenfestival* July 17, 23.00 hrs: Stormzy

July 18, 7.15 p.m.: Valentino Vivace

July 18, 10.45 pm: Nemo

July 19, 10.30 pm: Patent Ochsner

July 20, 6.30 p.m.: To Athena, 9.30 p.m.: Manillio

July 21, 8.15 p.m.: Leila, 9.30 p.m.: Dabu Fantastic Show more

* Subject to change without notice. Further concerts will be added on an ongoing basis. To ensure that the program runs smoothly, certain concerts will be shown with a time delay.