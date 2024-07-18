  1. Residential Customers
Gurtenfestival concert in the stream Valentino Vivace brings Italo pop to the Gurten

Martina Stadelmann

18.7.2024

blue Music brings Valentino Vivace to your living room. The Ticino native's concert will be broadcast on Thursday, July 18 at 7.15 pm.

18.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.
  • This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.
  • blue Music will be broadcasting Stormzy's concert today, Wednesday, from 9.30 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app.
Show more

Since his debut album "Meteoriti" (2022), Valentino Vivace has managed to build up an audience of fans who idolize him and his music, a mix between Italo pop and disco.

The up-and-coming Ticino musician Valentino Vivace put on an unforgettable performance on the opening day of the Gurtenfestival that resembled a never-ending 80s party. He managed to carry the audience away until the last sound from his microphone.

Vivace, who was nominated in the "Best Talent" category at the Swiss Music Awards in 2023, will be performing at the Gurtenfestival as well as at the Zurich Openair.

You can follow the following acts (almost) live from the Gurtenfestival:

Current live program of the Gurtenfestival*

  • July 17, 23.00 hrs: Stormzy
  • July 18, 7.15 p.m.: Valentino Vivace
  • July 18, 10.45 pm: Nemo
  • July 19, 10.30 pm: Patent Ochsner
  • July 20, 6.30 p.m.: To Athena, 9.30 p.m.: Manillio
  • July 21, 8.15 p.m.: Leila, 9.30 p.m.: Dabu Fantastic
Show more
Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on location, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

* Subject to change without notice. Further concerts will be added on an ongoing basis. To ensure that the program runs smoothly, certain concerts will be shown with a time delay.

Dein Festival-Sommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf blue.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV