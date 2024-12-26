For 40 years, Hugh Grant made women languish with his gaze. Now it's over. In the movie "Heretic", the Hollywood star plays a leading role in a horror film for the first time.

Hugh Grant is known for cult films such as "Love Actually..." and "Bridget Jones".

In recent years, he has expanded his repertoire and impressed in a variety of roles, including in "Paddington 2" and "The Gentlemen". He can also be seen as Oompa Loompa in the movie "Wonka".

He is now playing the lead role in a horror film for the first time.



"Heretic" opens in cinemas on December 26.

"Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Bridget Jones", "Notting Hill" and "A Boss to Fall in Love With". For years, Hugh Grant was primarily known for romantic comedies. He is now turning his back on this genre.

He was "too old, fat and ugly" for rom coms, he once said in a conversation with his former film partner Drew Barrymore.

For a few years now, the Brit has been fighting against his RomCom image. He now embodies narcissists, eccentrics and even murderers.

In "Heretic", the 64-year-old plays a leading role in a horror film for the first time in his long career.

As the mysterious Mr. Reed, he invites two young missionaries into his home. But the seemingly friendly man is not who he claims to be. A dangerous game of cat and mouse begins.

He reveals in an interview that he studied serial killers for his role as an ice-cold psychopath. Watch the video to find out whether he manages to give you nightmares.

"Heretic" opens in cinemas on December 26.