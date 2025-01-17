Frida Fischer tells TikTok how she experienced her father Thorsten's victory as a nine-year-old.

Frida Fischer, daughter of a "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" winner, shares her experiences about the impact the win had on her childhood and the challenges that came with it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thorsten Fischer's million-dollar win in 2014 caused daughter Frida to have stressful reactions at school.

Frida describes on TikTok how the constant attention and prejudice shaped her.

Nevertheless, she is proud of her father and openly shares the family story. Show more

German Thorsten Fischer won one million euros on the popular quiz show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" in 2014. His daughter Frida, who was nine years old at the time, now talks openly about how this win influenced her life.

Frida Fischer, now a model and TikToker, remembers the excitement when she and her brothers found out about the win. However, she says: "I only found out when it was broadcast - and so did my mother. My father was sworn to secrecy."

The news spread quickly at her elementary school and she was proud of her father. But the initial joy was soon overshadowed by the reactions of her classmates.

In a TikTok video, Frida describes how she was repeatedly confronted with questions and comments about the win. Over time, she found this attention stressful and tiring. One particularly unpleasant situation involved an expensive school trip that was rejected by the school. Frida was told that her father could cover the costs.

Annoying and takes some getting used to

In the eyes of her classmates, these constant references to winning reduced Frida to her father's millions. Years later, she finds these experiences annoying, but has learned to rise above them.

Frida's brother Justus, a professional athlete, is also often asked about the win, especially during the World Handball Championship. This public attention prompted Frida to share her perspective on TikTok.

Despite the challenges, Frida is proud of her father's achievement and doesn't want to hide the win, seeing it as part of her family story that she openly shares with others.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

