Stefanie Giesinger decided against a pregnancy last year. The model describes the difficult time and her reasons in her podcast.

Stefanie Giesinger (27), known as the winner of "Germany's Next Topmodel" ten years ago, has established herself as a model, presenter and influencer. In her podcast "G Spot", she talks openly about very personal and painful topics, including her abortion last year.

"I got pregnant about a year ago and it was an incredibly difficult few months. I didn't want to be a mother, at least not at that time," she wrote on Instagram in an announcement of her new podcast episode. Her gynecologist didn't take her decision not to have the child very seriously, she then told influencer Nike van Dinther.

The mandatory consultation at Pro Familia wasn't easy either: "My heart was beating fast and the nausea came up. I knew I was in for a hell of a few weeks and I had to pull myself together to get through it."

Stefanie Giesinger fell into a hole after the abortion

As Stefanie Giesinger decided to have a surgical abortion, she had to wait for the right time - the wait was tough and lasted six long weeks: "Shame, fear, sadness, confusion, pain and uncertainty made my life difficult. "My body was changing, something was growing inside me and I didn't want it," she recalled.

After the procedure, instead of relief, there was depression: "The sudden drop in hormones, the guilty conscience and the excessive demands plunged me into a dark hole," she confessed.

She is grateful for the support she received during this difficult time and for the privilege of being able to make decisions about her own body, said Stefanie Giesinger in her podcast.

