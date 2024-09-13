On her 19th birthday, Heidi Klum posts her first photo with her son Henry and his girlfriend. Instagram: @heidiklum (Screenshot)

Henry, Heidi Klum's son, appears on Instagram for the first time with his girlfriend Kayla. His proud mother also shares a photo of the couple in love while the family celebrates his birthday.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Henry's Instagram debut with Kayla, Heidi follows suit and shares a snap of the young couple.

A click on Kayla's linked name leads to her profile - and reveals that she is studying at UCLA.

Henry celebrated his 19th birthday with his family at a restaurant, where he was surprised with a cake. Show more

Heidi Klum's son Henry is showing his love - and mom Heidi is thrilled. As "Gala" reports, the 19-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, September 12, recently shared the first picture with his girlfriend Kayla on Instagram. A big step for the otherwise reserved Klum scion.

The family spent the evening in an exclusive restaurant, where Henry was surprised with an elaborately decorated cake - adorned with a picture from his childhood. In a short video shared by Heidi on her social channels, the family sings "Happy Birthday" to him.

Another highlight of the evening, captured in a meaningful photo that the "Germany's Next Topmodel" boss proudly posts: Henry sits smiling next to his girlfriend Kayla, who he holds lovingly in his arms.

Heidi Klum kept children out of the public eye

Also in the photo are his siblings Johan and Lou, who are also beaming happily at the camera. Heidi writes about the photo: "It's a celebration. My pride and joy." ("It's a celebration. My pride and joy.")

Over the years, Heidi Klum had largely kept her children out of the public eye in order to protect their privacy. But as they get older, Henry and his siblings are increasingly stepping into the limelight themselves.

Henry's followers were delighted with the new insights into his life, including photos of relaxed beach days and moments spent together with friends.

Henry also shows Kayla on Instagram

One picture in particular caused a stir: Henry shows himself with his girlfriend Kayla for the first time, albeit only from behind. The link on her profile shows that Kayla Betulius is studying at the renowned UCLA.

Heidi Klum's son Henry with girlfriend Kayla. Instagram: @henrysamle (Screenshot)

It is particularly touching that Kayla comments on her boyfriend's photo with a simple but meaningful "Love you". Henry replies just as lovingly: "Love you more."

And what does Klum say to her son's girlfriend? The model mom seems delighted, showing her support publicly with a like on Instagram. A small but significant sign that seems like official approval.

