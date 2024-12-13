Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were a couple for over eleven years. The two have three sons together. Paul Zinken

Megan Fox is emotionally devastated after her surprising split from Machine Gun Kelly. Her ex-husband Brian Austin Green is critical of MGK's behavior.

Fox was already planning a retreat just for herself and her children before the split.

Ex-husband Brian Austin Green expressed concern and criticized MGK's maturity. Show more

Megan Fox is reportedly devastated after ending her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. The couple, who are known for their tumultuous relationship, came as a surprise with the split as they had only announced their pregnancy a few weeks ago.

A source told People that the 38-year-old, who is expecting their first child together, is "devastated and very emotional".

"She feels like she can't trust him," the source said. The insider explained that they've had a lot of problems in the past and Megan was "always hopeful" that they would work it out, but "now she seems to be over it."

"How old is he? He's in his thirties, isn't he?"

The couple did not live together, Fox rented various accommodations, but recently bought an eight-million-dollar home in Los Angeles. But even before the split, the mansion was intended as a retreat just for her and the three children she shares with Brian Austin Green.

Green, her ex-husband, recently shared his thoughts on the situation with MGK. He learned the news during an interview with TMZ and seemed visibly upset, especially about the alleged reason for the split. "How old is he? Do you know that? He's in his thirties, right?" he asked, questioning his maturity. "I mean, grow up. She's pregnant," he said.

"I wish her nothing but the best, wish the best for her baby, for our children - that's a shame. This is a shame. I'm very sad about it because I know she was so excited, and the kids are so excited about life and change and all that," he said anxiously.

Fox and Kelly got engaged in January 2022, with the "Subservience" actress announcing her pregnancy on Instagram with the caption, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," and tagged Machine Gun Kelly. Fox had suffered a miscarriage in the past, which she spoke about in her November 2023 book.

