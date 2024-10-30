Happy news for Sascha Ruefer: The SRF presenter is going to be the father of a child for the second time. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Eliane Müller and Sascha Ruefer are going to be parents. It is the 34-year-old musician's first child. The 52-year-old SRF presenter already has a ten-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Happy news from Eliane Müller and Sascha Ruefer : the singer and the SRF sports presenter are going to be parents.

It is the 34-year-old musician's first child.

Sascha Ruefer (52) already has a ten-year-old son from a previous relationship. Show more

Sascha Ruefer and Eliane Müller have been living together in Schenkon LU for almost two years and run a wine bar not far from there.

Now the celebrity couple are on cloud nine: As the SRF program "Faces & Stories" reports, the singer and the SRF sports presenter are expecting their first child together.

Until now, Ruefer's son was the "most important person" for him

It is 34-year-old Eliane Müller's first child. 52-year-old Sascha Ruefer already has a ten-year-old son with his ex-partner.

It is 34-year-old Eliane Müller's first child. Picture: Patrick Hördt

Müller and Ruefer already announced in "Blick" a few months ago that having a child together was "definitely on the cards".

At the time, Sascha Ruefer also said that his son Matti was the "most important person" in his life.

The ten-year-old lives with his mother, but comes over for lunch and sleeps with him and Müller once a week. This is also an enrichment for the singer.

