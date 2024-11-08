"To be honest, it was awful": Prince William spoke unusually openly to the press about the personal stresses and strains of the past year. Picture: Victoria Jones/Press Association/dpa

Both his father King Charles and his wife Princess Kate have had to cope with cancer diagnoses this year. Prince William is now talking about this unusually openly on a trip abroad.

At the end of his trip abroad to South Africa, the heir to the British throne was asked about the year in which both his wife Princess Kate and his father King Charles were treated for cancer.

"To be honest, it was awful. It was probably the hardest year of my life," said Prince William. Show more

Britain's heir to the throne, Prince William, has recently spoken unusually openly about the stresses and strains on his family in recent months.

At the end of a trip abroad to South Africa, he was asked about the year in which both his wife Princess Kate and his father King Charles III were treated for cancer.

"To be honest, it was awful. It was probably the hardest year of my life," he said, according to the British news agency PA. It has been difficult to manage everything else and keep everything on track.

Prince William: "I'm so proud of my wife"

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father for getting things done," William was quoted as saying. "But from a personal family point of view, yes, it's been brutal."

Earlier this year, the royal family had made it public that Charles was being treated for an unspecified cancer.

Later, Kate also announced a cancer diagnosis. She underwent chemotherapy - the completion of which she recently announced in a video.

In the meantime, William took fewer public appointments in order to spend more time with his children Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).

He himself lost his mother at an early age - Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997.

The heir to the British throne was in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize, without his wife and children. At the end of the trip, he spoke to the British media about this year in more detail for the first time, PA reported.

