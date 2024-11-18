Bill Kaulitz is now in steady hands: He appeared at the Oktoberfest with Marc Eggers again this year. picture alliance/dpa

Bill Kaulitz reveals in an interview how he balances his relationship with Marc Eggers and his busy schedule. A joint calendar, inspired by Tom and Heidi, helps him to do this.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Balancing career and private life: Bill Kaulitz successfully manages his professional projects and his long-distance relationship with male model Marc Eggers.

A joint calendar helps him do this, as the singer reveals in an RTL interview. His brother Tom and his wife Heidi Klum do the same.

A long-distance relationship is not that easy, sometimes you have to make compromises, says the Tokio Hotel frontman.

The Kaulitz brothers celebrated great success with their podcast and their Netflix series. Now Bill has launched a unisex perfume. Show more

Tokio Hotel lead singer Bill Kaulitz has not only found his rhythm professionally, but also privately. The 35-year-old musician successfully juggles his career and his love life with model Marc Eggers (38).

A key factor in this balance is a shared calendar, which he took as a tip from his twin brother Tom (35) and his wife Heidi Klum (51).

"Marc and I have a joint calendar now," explains Bill in an interview with RTL. This method allows the couple to better coordinate their busy schedules and find time for each other.

"I think when everyone is working so much, you have to coordinate well," he adds in the interview with RTL.

The challenge of a long-distance relationship requires compromises, and the shared calendar is a helpful tool for mastering these.

Professional success and private challenges

In addition to his love life, things are also going extremely well for Bill professionally. The Kaulitz brothers are celebrating mega successes with projects such as the podcast "Kaulitz Hills" and the Netflix series "Kaulitz & Kaulitz". Bill's first unisex perfume, called "Himmel" (Heaven), is new on the market.

Between PR appointments, interviews and other tasks, Bill finds ways to maintain his relationship with Marc Eggers, even if it's not always easy, as he reveals to RTL.

While he lives in Los Angeles and travels a lot, his boyfriend is currently on a sailing boat on the Atlantic, which makes the singer a little nervous: "I'm worried. I can't get hold of him, but I hope it goes well."

Marc's return will certainly be marked in the joint calendar. Because Bill knows that with good planning and communication, even a long-distance relationship can be successful.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from this section