Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz has spoken about his new love in his podcast. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The rumor mill has been churning for months. Does Bill Kaulitz have a new partner? Now the Tokio Hotel singer has commented on the speculation for the first time in his podcast.

Carlotta Henggeler

Bill Kaulitz, singer of Tokio Hotel, is currently making headlines not only with his music, but also with speculation about his love life.

On September 18, Bill spoke about fan questions in his podcast with brother Tom. When asked how he would introduce his partner if he wasn't married, he replied that it would be difficult as he is with a man.

This led to the confirmation that Bill is currently in a relationship with a man, without mentioning his partner's name. Show more

Tokio Hotel frontman Bill Kaulitz is currently not only in the spotlight for his music, but also for his love life.

He recently caused a stir in the Netflix format "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" when he openly admitted to having a crush on Ballermann star Marc Eggers. However, at the end of the show, it remained unclear whether the two musicians could actually have a future together.

Speculation about Kaulitz's love life continued when he was spotted with "Bergdoktor" actor Timmi Trinks shortly afterwards. This encounter got the rumor mill churning again.

However, the 35-year-old clarified in his podcast: "That doesn't mean I have a new boyfriend." In doing so, he wanted to counteract the wild speculation about his relationship status.

Now Kaulitz has spoken out again and revealed more details about his love life.

In the latest edition of their podcast from September 18, Bill and Tom Kaulitz once again took the time to answer questions from their fans. One listener asked them a special question: How would they introduce their partners if they were not yet married?

Tom Kaulitz, who is married to model Heidi Klum, answered the question humorously. He explained that he found it funny to refer to his partner as "my wife" before marriage, even if it wasn't formally correct. Bill, on the other hand, who does not currently wear a wedding ring, answered somewhat more cautiously. He said he would prefer the term "partner" if there was no official marriage. For him, it is important to be honest and precise in the term, as this would better reflect the relationship.

Bill Kaulitz confirms relationship

Bill Kaulitz has now given a glimpse into his love life, telling the podcast about the question of a partner: "I find it difficult because I'm with a man. And if he says he's my boyfriend, people might think he's my buddy." With this sentence, the Tokio Hotel frontman confirmed that he is currently in a relationship with a man.

Bill Kaulitz did not directly reveal who this man at his side is, but many things point to the Cologne-based YouTuber and Ballermann singer Marc Eggers. The two were seen getting extremely intimate and cuddly with each other at the "Glücksgefühle" festival just a few days ago.

In Marc's latest YouTube vlog, which revolves around the festival, Bill appears repeatedly in the background. Bill also caused a stir when he jumped on stage during Marc's performance and celebrated with him in front of thousands of fans. This public appearance fuels speculation that the two are more than just friends.

Whether Bill and Marc are actually a couple remains unconfirmed for the time being. But fans can remain curious as to whether there will soon be more clues about their relationship.

