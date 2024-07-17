TV presenter Jan Fitze is traveling to various countries for the new SRF summer series "Einfach retour". Here in Paris. SRF

A new challenge for SRF presenter Jan Fitze: for the summer series "Einfach Retour", he travels to a destination in Europe with 100 francs and no cell phone and has to get back to Switzerland. A mission impossible?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The three-part SRF travel series "Einfach Retour" with Jan Fitze ("Dong Dong") starts today, Wednesday, July 17, at 8.05 pm on SRF1.

In "Einfach Retour", presenter and editor Jan Fitze faces a special kind of challenge: with just 100 euros and no smartphone in his bag, he has to travel back to Switzerland from anywhere in Europe. Three travel adventures full of surprises - with an unknown outcome. Fitze ends up in Normandy, on the island of Elba and in Denmark.

Once things got dicey during filming and another time Jan Fitze reached his limits, the SRF presenter tells blue News in an interview. Show more

What preparations did you make before embarking on your new TV adventure "Einfach Retour"?

Jan Fitze: I wrote down the most important phrases, from Polish to Albanian, so that I could survive without a cell phone, no matter where I ended up. And I got myself a small whiteboard where I could write down my various concerns. This whiteboard was almost better than a credit card.

What were you allowed to take with you on your trip?

Cell phones and money were forbidden. Otherwise, I was allowed to take everything that fit in my duffel bag. However, two thirds of it was already filled with my tent, sleeping mat and sleeping bag. My little piggy bank was given a special place. In Italy, I got halfway across the country thanks to the congenial cooperation with my pig (smiles).

On a scale of 1 to 10, how difficult was it for you to give up your cell phone?

In the beginning, I reflexively reached into my trouser pocket whenever there was a problem. Until I realized that nobody could help me. After that, it was a liberating feeling to go a week without a cell phone. You're much more in the here and now. I also got to know so many people because I had to ask for all the information I needed.

Which app or tool on your cell phone did you miss the most?

A map on your cell phone is an incredibly practical tool.

Did you experience any dicey situations during the shoot?

In Hamburg, I wandered through a dodgy park at half past midnight in heavy rain looking for a place to pitch my tent. In the end, I scraped together my entire travel budget and checked into a hotel at 3 in the morning. After that, I was exhausted for the rest of the trip.

Have you ever regretted saying yes to "Einfach Retour"?

When I stood at a highway entrance for an hour without anyone looking at me, I didn't think it was the best time of my life.

Did you ever reach your limits?

In Florence, after a restless night in the tent, I had a hay fever attack in the morning and the sun cream ran into my eyes from the scorching heat. I looked like a zombie and thought nobody would take me like that. Fortunately, a women's party took pity on me.

Where were people the most courteous?

I met extremely courteous people in all countries, although the French, for example, kept telling me that it would be difficult for me. But my experience is that as soon as you come into personal contact with people, they are always willing to help, no matter where they are in the world.

Which encounter on the trip impressed or touched you the most?

In Paris, I was standing by the road with a sign saying Dijon, 320 kilometers from Paris. Then a 21-year-old came and said he could take me there after work. I said what a coincidence that he had to go to Dijon in the evening. He replied that he didn't have to go there, he just loved the adventure. Besides, it was a good opportunity to show Switzerland that the French are a helpful people. I was pretty stunned when he actually turned up that evening. I thought I had misunderstood something with my bumpy French.

What was the biggest challenge of traveling without a cell phone?

The biggest problem was that I had to organize a new free place to stay every day. It was quite difficult being so disconnected from the digital world.

What was the best strategy for getting as far as possible with as little money as possible? Tip?

You shouldn't be afraid to chat up anyone who looks reasonably friendly. As a rule, this has always resulted in something, even if it was just a good tip or contact. It also lifts your spirits when you interact with people. And a good mood was essential. Giving people a good time was the only thing I had to offer in return.

Have you now got the desire to shoot more episodes? Could you "craft" a new format from them?

Immediately after the three weeks of filming, which were all in May, I was very happy that I no longer had to worry every day about where I was going to spend the night. But the thirst for adventure is too great for me not to do it again.

That sounds exciting.

Yes, the brilliant thing about the format for me is that so many incredible things happen that you feel like you're in a movie. Which was almost the case - simply with chance as the director.

