Susanne von Bülow (left) at a memorial service for her father in 2011.

Sad news from the von Bülow family: the daughter of the great humorist Loriot has died unexpectedly at the age of 66. This was confirmed by her sister.

Vicco von Bülow's daughter Susanne has died at the age of 66.

This was reported by the "Bild" newspaper, citing her older sister Bettina, who is in a bad way following Susanne's unexpected death. It was a "great shock".

Susanne von Bülow died of a cardiac arrest on the night of January 18-19. Show more

Susanne von Bülow, daughter of the famous humorist Vicco von Bülow (1923 to 2011) alias Loriot, died at the age of 66. Her older sister Bettina (70) confirmed the sad news to "Bild".

"My sister died of a cardiac arrest a week ago on Sunday," the 70-year-old was quoted as saying by the newspaper. It was a "big shock" and she was "not well". Bettina von Bülow says: "I'm leaving now to say goodbye to her once again. I can't say any more at the moment, her death is very close to my heart."

Susanne's death came as a surprise, as her partner Michael R. said in an interview with "Bild". "Susanne passed away suddenly and unexpectedly for all of us. We are all shocked and deeply saddened. We still had many plans," said the musician and teacher.

The humorist Vicco von Bülow alias Loriot.

Bettina and Susanne were the two children of Vicco von Bülow and his great love Rose-Marie, also known as Romi. The couple were married for 60 years. Romi died last year at the age of 94.

The artistic legacy of her famous father

According to Bild, Susanne von Bülow and her partner were in the process of renovating the von Bülow family home so that they could live there themselves in the future.

The deceased moved back to her home country before her father's death - living in Ammerland in Loriot's former studio to look after her parents. She had previously spent 30 years commuting back and forth between her parental home and Italy.

The graphic designer first worked at Diogenes Verlag, then learned restoration. Together with her sister, Susanne von Bülow championed the artistic legacy of her famous father.

As "Bild" claims to have learned, Susanne von Bülow's death is to be investigated by the local police and she has left a farewell letter. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

