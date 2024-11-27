Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been provisionally released. (archive picture) Picture: Lise Aserud/NTB/AP

A whole series of allegations have been made against the eldest son of the Norwegian crown princess. He was remanded in custody for a week as a result. He has now been released for the time being.

The Norwegian princess's son Marius Borg Høiby (27) is released after a week in custody. The police have announced this morning that they will not be seeking further pre-trial detention of the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51).

Høiby's defense lawyer Øyvind Bratlien told the radio station NRK that his client would be released during the course of the day. This is not a surprise. It was wrong to remand Høiby in custody in the first place, he said.

At the same time, the police announced that an investigation had been launched into another possible sexual offense. No further details were initially given. Defense lawyer Bratlien said that he could not say anything in this regard for the time being because he did not yet know anything about it.

New allegations had come to light

Høiby was remanded in custody for a week on Wednesday last week. Prior to this, new allegations had come to light against the 27-year-old regarding two alleged sexual offenses - they are the most serious charges against him to date and could potentially result in several years in prison. Høiby has denied these allegations.

New allegations have been made against him since the summer, including assault on ex-partners and damage to property, some of which Høiby has admitted.

Marius Borg Høiby is the eldest son of Mette-Marit and the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon (51). Although he is a member of the royal family, he does not bear the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family.

