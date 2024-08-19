Marius Borg Høiby from Norway and his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in Oslo, June 16, 2022. KEYSTONE/Lise Aserud/NTB via AP

Nora Haukland, ex-girlfriend of Marius Borg Høiby, speaks out publicly for the first time about their relationship and accuses the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of repeated physical and psychological violence.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nora Haukland contradicts Marius Borg Høiby's account that his act was an isolated incident and reports further assaults.

Haukland describes how she was kicked, strangled and psychologically terrorized by Marius during their relationship.

Nora Haukland thanks Juliane Snekkestad, another ex-girlfriend of Marius Borg Høiby, who has made similar accusations public. Show more

Marius Borg Høiby (27) has been in the headlines since the beginning of August. The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (50) is under investigation for alleged assault and damage to property.

Marius Borg Høiby broke his silence on Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2024, and released his first statement since his arrest on August 4.

"Last weekend, something happened that should never have happened. I committed assault in an apartment and destroyed objects while intoxicated with alcohol and cocaine after an argument," Borg Høiby clarified in his statement.

"She did not deserve what happened that night"

Marius Borg Høiby also admits to suffering from "several mental illnesses", "which have caused me to have and still have problems in my childhood and as an adult". As a result, he had "struggled with substance abuse for a long time and had already been in treatment for this".

He will now resume this treatment and "take it very seriously". Nevertheless, he does not want to excuse his actions: "I want to be held accountable for what I have done," Høiby emphasizes and asserts that he will testify "truthfully" to the police.

The most important thing, however, is that he apologizes to his "girlfriend". "She didn't deserve what happened that night [...]", writes Marius.

"He speaks as if it happened for the first time"

His ex-girlfriend Nora Haukland now contradicts this account. She spoke out on Snapchat and made serious new accusations against Borg Høiby.

The two were a couple for a few months in 2023. Haukland explains that after Borg Høiby's statement, she felt obliged to share her own view of things. She could not simply leave what her ex-boyfriend had said in his statement about the crime as it was.

Nora Haukland, the ex-girlfriend of Marius Borg Høiby, disagrees with his account that his violent incident was a one-off slip-up. Screenshot: 730no

"I thought I would keep my mouth shut until my ex's statement came out, and then I felt a great sense of frustration. Marius speaks as if it was the first time it had happened. He asks for a kind of empathy: 'I'm going to get help, I have problems, my girlfriend' and it all felt very familiar."

Threats, beatings, devastation and shouting

Nora Haukland explains that Marius made similar promises when she ended the relationship. And: "Marius was physical towards me. He punched me in the face. He kicked me, he choked me, he trashed my apartment. He also destroyed things in my mother's new house. But as Juliane said, the worst part for me was also the psychological part: the shouting, the threats."

With this statement, Nora Haukland is referring to the comments made by Juliane Snekkestad, another ex-girlfriend of Marius Borg Høiby, who reported "psychological and physical violence" during their four-year relationship in her Instagram story on August 12.

Juliane Snekkestad, an ex-girlfriend of Marius Borg Høiby, experienced psychological and physical violence in her relationship with Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son. Instagram: teammodels

Bild" even reports of criminal friends and dubious circles in which Prince Haakon's stepson has been moving for some time.

Haukland thanks Snekkestad

Nora Haukland emphasizes that it is difficult for her to make these incidents public, as she still loves her ex-partner despite everything and does not want to burden him further. Nevertheless, she cannot accept that he presents the events as a one-off incident.

"It bothers me. I would also like to say a big thank you to Juliane, who took a stand against it. She found absolutely incredible strength and I couldn't have published this if she hadn't done the same and been there. And so I hope that every person who has experienced intimate partner violence finds the strength to walk away, because it's very rare that it gets better," Nora Haukland concludes.