Reality star Mike Heiter (32) and his sweetheart Leyla Lahouar are the first couple on "Promi Big Brother". There was a romantic moment live on Sunday evening.

Mike Heiter (32) and Leyla Lahouar fell in love in the jungle camp and have now moved into the "Promi Big Brother" containers together.

In the live show on Sunday evening, "Big Brother" called Mike into the consultation room. Unsuspecting, Heiter opened the door to the room and saw a huge heart with the words "Marry me" next to flowers and champagne. The "Big Brother" also provided a matching wedding ring - although it is more of a temporary arrangement.

"Big Brother" had probably already made a romantic plan beforehand. He offered Heiter the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend immediately and live on TV.

Heiter thinks about it for a few minutes, but then actually decides to ask his girlfriend to marry him that evening. He himself had been planning the proposal in his head for some time. But he said: "You know what? Why not?"

Mike returned to the living room with champagne, a ring and a giant heart and surprised Leyla.

But then the 32-year-old dropped to his knees in front of her, pulled the ring out of his pocket and asked: "I know you're the one. I've seized the opportunity. Will you be my wife?"

And how could it be otherwise, Leyla Lahouar laughs, shrieks and screams. In the end, she falls into her sweetheart's arms and says yes, of course. What a surprise in the semi-final.

