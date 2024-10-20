Abrupt end: Swiss reality star Elena Miras had to pack her bags on Friday morning and leave the "Promi Big Brother" container. This was for health reasons. Bild: imago images/nicepix.world

Elena Miras moved out of "Promi Big Brother" on Friday. The Swiss reality star was in poor health and an emergency doctor had to be called. Back at home, Elena Miras speaks out.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elena Miras had to leave "Promi Big Brother" early and was taken to hospital before returning to Zurich.

In an emotional statement on Instagram, the Swiss reality star reflects that the show was a physical and emotional challenge for her.

Miras also hints that she has a lot to say in the future, which sounds like a possible reckoning.

For now, however, she is concentrating on her recovery and family. Show more

Her stay on "Promi Big Brother" was "one of the biggest challenges" for her, writes Elena Miras (32) after her elimination from the reality show. It was not only a physical struggle, but also an emotional one.

As of Friday morning, Elena Miras' "Promi Big Brother" journey is over. After suffering "a kind of fainting spell", as "Bild" writes, an emergency doctor had to be called. The 32-year-old was then taken to hospital and treated there.

According to Bild, the Swiss reality star then traveled back to Zurich on Saturday morning, where she lives with boyfriend Leandro Teixeira (32) and daughter Aylen (6).

The other participants were informed about Elena Miras' departure. The broadcaster told "Bild" about the Swiss contestant's exit: "The duty of care of 'Big Brother' does not allow her to return to the container. This is the end of Promi Big Brother for Elena."

Elena Miras: "I gave it my all"

Elena Miras posted two pictures of her return journey. One showed her sitting on her suitcase in an underground parking garage. She wrote: "Discharged from hospital. But I'll be fit again soon. Health comes first!" In the other photo, she is sitting on an airplane.

Shortly afterwards, she made a longer statement and reviewed her time on "Promi Big Brother". "Despite the emotional strain, I fought with my body the whole time." Her illness had made it difficult for her to overcome the challenges of the show, but she had given her all and was proud of that. Elena Miras did not reveal exactly which illness she was referring to.

However, she did reveal on the show that she suffered from depression for a long time after her break-up with Mike Heiter (32) - the father of her daughter - which was marked by arguments, lost a lot of weight and hardly left her room. The reality star regularly attended therapy sessions.

One of the reasons for the emotional strain in the show: her ex-boyfriend and his new partner Leyla Lahouar (28) are also part of the current season.

Elena Miras' words sound like a reckoning

At some point, everything was too much for Elena Miras and her body sent a "clear stop signal". When it was then decided that she would not return to the container, it was still a "heavy blow" for the 32-year-old, as she wanted to show what she stood for right to the end.

"I'm ending this journey with a smile and a tear in my eye. Laughing because I am proud of what I have achieved (...). Crying because it's an ending I didn't want," reflects Elena Miras.

Now it's time to recover and devote herself to her family in order to recharge her batteries. But the Swiss reality star is far from finished and her final words somehow sound like a reckoning - who does she still have a bone to pick with? "I still have a lot on my mind and the time will soon come to say everything that needs to be said."

More videos from the department