Excitement on the SAT.1 show "Promi Big Brother": a supposedly funny game caused Elena Miras to have medical problems. Fans of the show then took to social media to hold the broadcaster to account.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the TV show "Promi Big Brother", Elena Miras suffered a dizzy spell after a game on the devil's wheel and collapsed.

Fans and fellow contestants were worried.

Viewers criticized the scarce food rations and the poor care of the candidates, as Miras had previously reported mental health problems and weight loss.

SAT.1 had to listen to criticism on X after the incident, as fans felt the inadequate help for Miras was unprofessional. Show more

The Devil's Wheel has long been a cult attraction at the Oktoberfest. The increasingly fast-rotating turntable catapults players down mercilessly.

What is funny for outsiders to watch has now become Elena Miras' undoing in the TV show "Promi Big Brother" ("PBB").

Together with teammate Sarah Wagner, the 32-year-old competed against Matze Höhn and Max Kruse. Although Miras and Wagner were crowned the winners of the duel with one minute and 18 seconds each, Miras did not feel like celebrating afterwards.

Quite the opposite: the TV star was already struggling with dizziness immediately after her victory. She was therefore unable to return to the TV container for the time being - unlike her "PBB" co-contestant Sarah Wagner, who told the other contestants: "Elena's not feeling well. She has collapsed. I should go first."

Presenter Marlene Lufen explained Miras' condition after a commercial break: "She just ate very little and had a bit of glucose."

SAT.1 faces criticism after Miras collapses

This brief explanation was not enough for fans of the SAT.1 show. Many viewers criticized the makers via X. "I absolutely don't understand why 'Promi Big Brother' wants to see them all suffer like this," commented one user.

"Nothing to eat, no warm water, far too little sleep." In any case, not much more than oatmeal, pasta and tomato paste ended up on the plates of the "PBB" stars. Leyla Lahouar was allowed to spend just five euros on her last shopping trip - for 14 people.

In addition, many fans found the tight food rations problematic because Elena Miras had reported psychological problems and the associated weight loss in a clip shortly before the collapse. "Elena fell over. Yes, she only weighs 49 kilos and there's no food from the production for some inexplicable reason," complained one X user.

According to some fans, SAT.1's reaction to Mira's dizziness after the ride on the devil's wheel also left a lot to be desired. "Elena goes limp and 'Promi Big Brother' doesn't even manage to get water. What's going on? Is it trainee day today?" someone wondered on X.

