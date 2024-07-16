Following the death of US actress Shannen Doherty, her mother and her "Beverly Hills, 90210" colleague Tori Spelling have also expressed their love for the deceased.
It is difficult to describe their grief "for a fire whose flame went out too soon", Spelling (51) wrote on Instagram. She also posted a series of old photos together.
"She always stood up for me. Always had my back," Spelling explained. Doherty was a rebel "at a time when most women didn't feel comfortable being strong". "She never tried to be strong, she just was."
According to Spelling's post, the two actresses met while filming the TV series "Beverly Hills, 90210" when Spelling was 15 and quickly became friends. "No one could make me laugh like that," she wrote.
Mother Rosa: "She is my beautiful girl and my heart"
Doherty died on Saturday at the age of 53 as a result of breast cancer. Thanks to her role in "Charmed: Charmed", she was one of the most famous series actresses of the 90s and 2000s.
On Monday, her mother Rosa Doherty also commented on her death. "She is my beautiful girl and my heart", she told the US magazine "People". Her family would like to thank everyone "who has shown our Shannen love and support throughout her life".
Doherty parted with her possessions months before her death
The actress had already parted with large parts of her possessions to relieve her mother before her death. "My priority at the moment is my mother. I know it will be hard for her if I die before her," she explained in her podcast "Let's Be Clear" in the spring. "I don't want her to have to deal with a bunch of stuff and take care of four storage units full of furniture."