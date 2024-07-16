Rosa Doherty with her daughter Shannen, undated photo. imago stock&people

Following Shannen Doherty's death from cancer, her mother Rosa has spoken for the first time about her daughter and said goodbye. She thanked everyone who supported Shannen in her fight.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Shannen Doherty has died of breast cancer at the age of 53, triggering grief among her mother and colleague Tori Spelling.

Tori Spelling paid tribute to Doherty as a strong woman and close friend whom she had met while filming "Beverly Hills, 90210".

Before her death, Doherty parted with her property to relieve her mother as she wanted to reduce her future burden. Show more

Following the death of US actress Shannen Doherty, her mother and her "Beverly Hills, 90210" colleague Tori Spelling have also expressed their love for the deceased.

It is difficult to describe their grief "for a fire whose flame went out too soon", Spelling (51) wrote on Instagram. She also posted a series of old photos together.

"She always stood up for me. Always had my back," Spelling explained. Doherty was a rebel "at a time when most women didn't feel comfortable being strong". "She never tried to be strong, she just was."

According to Spelling's post, the two actresses met while filming the TV series "Beverly Hills, 90210" when Spelling was 15 and quickly became friends. "No one could make me laugh like that," she wrote.

The Doherty family pose for a photo in 1988: father Tom Doherty, Shannen, mother Rosa and brother Sean. Shannen was 17 years old in this picture. imago stock&people

Mother Rosa: "She is my beautiful girl and my heart"

Doherty died on Saturday at the age of 53 as a result of breast cancer. Thanks to her role in "Charmed: Charmed", she was one of the most famous series actresses of the 90s and 2000s.

On Monday, her mother Rosa Doherty also commented on her death. "She is my beautiful girl and my heart", she told the US magazine "People". Her family would like to thank everyone "who has shown our Shannen love and support throughout her life".

Doherty parted with her possessions months before her death

The actress had already parted with large parts of her possessions to relieve her mother before her death. "My priority at the moment is my mother. I know it will be hard for her if I die before her," she explained in her podcast "Let's Be Clear" in the spring. "I don't want her to have to deal with a bunch of stuff and take care of four storage units full of furniture."

