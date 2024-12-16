A monument to Queen Elizabeth II is to be erected in London. The cost is 52 million francs. Andy Rain/EPA/dpa

The British government is planning a monument in honor of Queen Elizabeth II with an estimated budget of 52 million francs. These costs have led to considerable criticism.

The British government has announced plans to erect a monument in honor of Queen Elizabeth II in London. The planned costs of up to 52 million francs have sparked a debate. Critics describe the project as a waste of taxpayers' money.

Two years after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96, a monument is to be erected in London to commemorate her legacy. The government plans to spend between 23 and 46 million pounds (around 26 to 52 million francs) on the project, plus VAT. The design of the monument is to be finalized by 2026, the year in which the Queen would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

The planned memorial is to be erected in St. James's Park, near Buckingham Palace. The aim is to create a place of emotional significance that invites both commemoration and celebration. Pat McFadden, an MP, defends the high cost by citing the Queen's long reign and her lifelong service to the British people. He sees the memorial as a lasting tribute to her legacy.

"Unacceptable to spend such sums"

The organization Republic, which opposes the monarchy and its funding from taxpayers' money, sharply criticizes the project. Its chairman demands that the funding should not come from public funds, as half a billion pounds is already spent on the royal family every year. He argues that it is unacceptable to spend such large sums on a memorial at a time when many people are living in poverty.

Despite the controversy, the competition to design the monument has begun. Artists, architects and landscape designers have been invited to submit their designs. The committee responsible will examine the proposals, whereby the price-performance ratio will also play a role.

