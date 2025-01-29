Paris Hilton brings foster dog Zuzu back to his owner's family after the fires in Los Angeles. @parishilton (Instagram)

Paris Hilton has reunited her foster dog Zuzu with his family after the devastating fires in Los Angeles. After the family lost their home, the emotional reunion took place.

Paris Hilton says goodbye to her foster dog Zuzu, who she looked after after the fires in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old DJ shared a video on Instagram showing Zuzu being reunited with her family, who lost their home in the fires.

"Saying goodbye is never easy, but moments like this show why caring is so important 🐶🐾❤️," Hilton wrote in her post. "Zuzu came into my life during one of the most difficult times and was a true ray of hope. It was hard to say goodbye, but seeing the happiness on her family's faces made it all worthwhile. 🥰🏡✨."

Hilton thanked the Pasadena Humane Society for helping her foster and expressed her excitement to be a foster mom again. In the touching video, Hilton welcomed Zuzu's owners into her home.

Dog made movie nights with the Hiltons

The mother and her son were visibly happy to see their dog again, while Hilton talked about her time with Zuzu. The woman thanked Hilton for her generosity. "I love her so much. She's a little angel," Hilton replied.

"You helped save her," the woman replied. Hilton immediately hugged her and expressed her sympathy for the loss of her home in Altadena, California. "It's saving my son's whole week to get his dog back!"

Hilton shared that she had Zuzu groomed the day before and that the dog had enjoyed movie nights in Hilton's bed with her and husband Carter Reum. "I really appreciate it," the woman told Hilton, adding, "My other son is happy to see her, too."

Hilton's home also fell victim to the fires

In parting, Hilton told Zuzu that she would always be her "sliving mom" and presented the family with gifts. "Oh my God! What, Paris?! This is incredible," the woman said. "Oh my God, I don't know what to say. Thank you. Thank you so, so much."

The interaction with the family took place against the backdrop of the ongoing devastation caused by the wildfires. The deadly Palisades and Eaton fires first broke out on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Since then, 27 people have died and thousands of buildings have been destroyed, displacing entire communities.

In addition to Zuzu's family, Hilton had previously announced that her Malibu home had also fallen victim to the fires. Hilton immediately began helping her community and volunteered at the Pasadena Humane Society.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.