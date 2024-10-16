Prince William is a big football fan. Arne Dedert/dpa

Prince William has congratulated the new England football coach Thomas Tuchel on X. The heir to the throne is an avid fan of the national team - and is naturally hoping for a successful debut for the new coach.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William shows his support for English football by sending Thomas Tuchel a motivational message following his appointment as national team coach.

Thomas Tuchel will take over from Gareth Southgate as coach of the England national team from January 1, 2025, and his contract runs for 18 months.

Tuchel will receive an annual salary of 5 million pounds (approx. 5.6 million Swiss francs), although other high-profile names such as Klopp and Guardiola have also been mentioned as possible candidates. Show more

Prince William has already shown how passionate he is about English football during the European Championships. He even watched the match between Switzerland and England live in Düsseldorf.

Now the England squad has a new coach: Thomas Tuchel has been signed to an 18-month contract. Prince William is not unaware of this, writing an inspiring message to Tuchel and the entire organization on X.

"Exciting times for England, with a whole generation of talented players and a new coach taking the reins," write the Princess and Prince of England on their X account. Adding: "Thomas, we wish you all the best, we're behind you! W."

The German had been mentioned several times as the favorite for the post, making him the successor to Gareth Southgate.

Other names in the running for the job include Jürgen Klopp, Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola.

Tuchel's job officially starts on January 1, 2025, with a salary of

5 million pounds per year - around 5.6 million Swiss francs.

