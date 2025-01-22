Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne have been married since 1992. Tolga Akmen/PA Wire/dpa

Due to an injury to her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne has to travel to South Africa alone. The visit includes several important appointments.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sir Timothy Laurence, husband of Princess Anne, has injured himself at the private country estate.

Princess Anne has therefore set off for South Africa without her husband, where she is keeping to a busy schedule.

In June, Princess Anne injured herself on her Gatcombe Park estate. Show more

Princess Anne (74) has set off on a two-day trip to South Africa, but without the company of her husband Sir Timothy Laurence (69). As "Hello!" magazine reports, he was unable to come along at the "last minute".

This was because Laurence is said to have injured himself on her Gatcombe Park estate. The 69-year-old now has to stay in the UK and receive treatment there. He is presumably recovering from a torn ligament.

The incident comes just a few months after Princess Anne herself was injured on the grounds of her private country estate. She is said to have suffered a concussion in an incident with a horse in June 2024, after which the royal spent several days in hospital in the English city of Bristol.

Princess Anne's full program

Despite the absence of her husband, to whom she has been married since 1992, Princess Anne is continuing with her planned activities on her trip to South Africa. It is her first visit to South Africa since 2012, when she came to honor the diamond jubilee of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022).

At the top of her agenda on her current trip is a visit to the organization Riding for the Disabled, which offers riding therapy and sports opportunities to people with disabilities.

On the second day, Princess Anne will attend the inauguration of the Cape Town Labor Corps Memorial. Further visits will take her to the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Royal Cape Yacht Club, the South African Astronomical Observatory and the Thuthuzela Care Center. A reception hosted by the British High Commissioner rounds off the program.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department