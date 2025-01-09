Princess Catherine of Wales turns 43 today. Jon Super/AP/dpa

After a turbulent year, the Princess of Wales is celebrating her birthday with her closest family. She is expected to make more public appearances in the future.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Kate spends her 43rd birthday with her close family in Windsor with Prince William and her three children.

Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest castle in the world that is still inhabited. It was a royal residence and fortress for more than 900 years and is still a working castle and the official residence of the King.

Following a cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy in 2024, she is planning a gradual return to her public royal duties. Show more

Princess Kate will spend her 43rd birthday today, Thursday, January 9, with her closest family in Windsor. This was confirmed by a palace spokeswoman at the request of the German Press Agency.

According to the statement, Kate will be celebrating with her husband Prince William (42) and their children Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).

The Princess of Wales has had a turbulent year. In mid-January 2024, she underwent an abdominal operation. She spent almost two weeks in hospital as a result. While she was still recovering from the procedure, she was diagnosed with cancer. Soon after, she began chemotherapy.

Prince William congratulates with sweet words

Prince William congratulated his wife Kate with a sweet birthday wish on Instagram. And posted a previously unpublished photo to go with it.

Prince William writes: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy birthday Catherine. We love you."

Kate should appear in public more often again

After initially remaining silent, Kate had addressed the public several times during her illness with very personal messages. Most recently, in September, she announced the end of her chemotherapy with an elaborately produced video showing her walking with William and her children. She also announced a gradual return to her public duties.

After making a brief appearance at the King's birthday parade in June, she also attended the traditional World War II commemoration in November.

At the beginning of December, she hosted her now traditional Christmas concert in Westminster Abbey, where she paid tribute to people who have helped others. She is now expected to appear more often in public again.

Dealing with cancer marked censorship for the royals

Her father-in-law King Charles III(76), who also suffers from cancer, returned to his royal duties more quickly, but his treatment is still ongoing. The fact that they both went public with their illnesses marked a turning point for the British royals. Until then, details of the royal family's health had always been considered strictly private.

However, both kept the exact type of cancer to themselves. The heir to the throne, William, described the time as "brutal" and spoke of what was probably the hardest year of his life.

