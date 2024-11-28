Sean "Diddy" Combs has been in custody since mid-September. (Archive) Mark Von Holden/Invision via AP/dpa

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has been charged with sexual offenses, remains in prison. His request to be released on bail was rejected, and not for the first time.

He is accused of sex trafficking, organized crime and other offences.

The trial against the musician, who has pleaded not guilty, is provisionally scheduled for May. Show more

US rapper P. Diddy (55), who has been charged with sex offenses, remains in custody. The judge in charge, Arun Subramanian, rejected a corresponding application for his release from prison, as several US media outlets reported in unison.

Combs' lawyers had offered a bail package of around 50 million dollars to allow their client to move to house arrest. Such a request had already been rejected twice before.

120 bring allegations against the rapper

Combs has been in custody since mid-September. The rapper is accused by the public prosecutor's office in New York of sex trafficking, organized crime and other offences. Combs pleaded not guilty. The trial is currently provisionally set to begin in May.

There are also a number of civil lawsuits for sexual abuse. A law firm in Houston in the US state of Texas recently announced that it is representing 120 people with allegations against the rapper.

Combs was one of the most successful rappers in the world in recent decades with hits such as "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life". In the course of his career, he used the pseudonyms Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Diddy, among others.

