TV presenter Inka Bause matches the singles on "Bauer sucht Frau". RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Six of the 20 announced participants in the new season of "Bauer sucht Frau" will not be on the show after all. RTL has now commented on their sudden departure.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you RTL has canceled six of the originally announced 20 singles from the new season of "Bauer sucht Frau" before it airs.

The broadcaster explained that the deletions were due to technical production or personal reasons, for example because candidates were not a good match or had already found new partners.

The 20th season will start on September 30, 2024, and the episodes will be available on RTL+ a week in advance. Show more

To coincide with the 20th season of "Bauer sucht Frau", RTL actually wanted

to present 20 love-hungry farmers. However, six singles from the cult matchmaking show will be missing from the broadcast. At the request of the content portal "teleschau.de", the broadcaster has now spoken out.

"Since the first season of 'Bauer sucht Frau' and 'Bauer sucht Frau International', more farmers have introduced themselves than have been broadcast.

The reasons for this are varied and can be of a technical or personal nature, for example that the applicants do not suit the farmers or that they have already found a new partner in the meantime," announces an RTL station spokesperson.

"Farmer seeks wife": Only 14 instead of 20 singles on the show

While dairy farmer Franz (25) had already announced his withdrawal at the beginning of July to pursue true love away from the TV cameras, horse trainer Chiara Maria (24) had only announced her departure a few days ago.

In the presentation of the remaining "Bauer sucht Frau" stars on the show's official Instagram channel, however, four more faces are missing compared to the previous presentation.

Dairy farmer Hubert (28), organic arable farmer Simon (30), wild animal farmer Michael (46) and organic pig farmer Elko (43) will also not be seen on TV as part of the anniversary edition.

The 20th season of "Bauer sucht Frau" with presenter Inka Bause (55) starts on Monday, September 30 at 8.15 pm on RTL. The episodes can be watched on the RTL+ streaming service a week before broadcast.

More videos from the department