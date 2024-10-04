Alec Baldwin is involved in "Rust" as lead actor and producer. Archive image: Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/Zuma Press/dpa

While shooting the western "Rust" with actor Alec Baldwin, a camerawoman is killed by a gunshot in 2021. Three years later, the film is set to premiere at a festival in Poland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three years after the death of camerawoman Halyna Hutchins, the film "Rust" will celebrate its world premiere at the "Camerimage" festival in Poland in November.

Cinematographer Hutchins was fatally injured on set in 2021 by an accidental shot fired by Alec Baldwin.

The question of how the live ammunition reached the set has still not been answered.

Filming continued in 2023: Widower Matthew Hutchins was involved as executive producer. Show more

Three years after the death of a camerawoman during the filming of "Rust", the western is to celebrate its world premiere at the "Camerimage" film festival in Poland.

According to the organizers, US director Joel Souza is expected to attend the event in November. There was initially no word on the possible participation of lead actor and producer Alec Baldwin (66).

Fatal shot on the film set

Ukrainian-born camerawoman Halyna Hutchins (42) was fatally injured while filming the western on a film ranch in the US state of Santa Fe in October 2021. Baldwin was handling a gun during a rehearsal for a scene when a shot rang out. Director Souza was hit in the shoulder by the bullet and injured in the incident. Investigations later revealed that there was a real bullet in the Colt. Hutchins leaves behind a husband and a son.

Gun master Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for gun safety on the set, was sentenced to 18 months in prison last spring for involuntary manslaughter. The question of how the live ammunition got onto the set has still not been answered. Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin have repeatedly denied responsibility for the incident.

Baldwin had also been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a separate trial. However, the trial, which had already begun, was surprisingly discontinued in July. The defense lawyers had accused the public prosecutor's office of withholding evidence and thus of gross misconduct.

Filming will continue

Filming, which had initially been suspended, was resumed in 2023 by director Souza in the US state of Montana. In "Rust", Baldwin plays the bandit Harland Rust, who has a bounty on his head. Together with his 13-year-old grandson, he has to flee from bounty hunters and law enforcement officers. The camerawoman's widower, Matthew Hutchins, was involved as executive producer. Cinematographer Bianca Cline continued Hutchins' work at his request.

According to the organizers, cinematographer Hutchins had wanted to show the film at the festival in Poland at the beginning of the shoot. This is now a special honor to recognize her work. At the "Rust" premiere, topics such as safety precautions on set and the role of camerawomen in the film industry will also be addressed.

