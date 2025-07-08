On "ZDF-Fernsehgarten", Sarah Engels divides opinion with her ABBA cover of "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" divided opinion: Many criticize the performance because they think the singer no longer has any ideas of her own.

"That borders on lèse majesté...", writes one user on X.

The 32-year-old singer is not letting the criticism get her down. Show more

The motto of the ZDF show "Fernsehgarten" on Sunday was "girl power". And singer Sarah Engels probably thought it was a good idea to cover an ABBA song - so she sang "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)".

But the Internet is not at all happy with her performance. One user wrote on X: "Sarah Engels messing up an ABBA song? That borders on lèse majesté ..."

Another person commented: "Can they all just cover and then do it so badly?" Someone else takes a similar view: "Have they all run out of ideas of their own?"

"A motto that simply speaks to my heart"

Sarah Engels doesn't let the criticism get her down. On Instagram, she thanks ZDF and "Fernsehgarten" presenter Andrea Kiewel.

"So much girl power today on 'Fernsehgarten'. A motto that simply speaks to me from the heart. I firmly believe that we women can achieve so much, especially if we strengthen each other," the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Sarah Engels verhunzt einen ABBA Song? (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme) Das grenz an Majestäts Beleidigung... #FernsehGarten pic.twitter.com/lZPvqy6R10 — Absurde_Existenz (@Wiesel_Flink) July 6, 2025

But Engels doesn't just receive criticism for her performance, many also celebrate her for it. One user commented on Instagram:

"Your performance was extremely good, you are an angel". And another user wrote: "Such a talented and incredibly strong woman".

And watch out: Sarah Engels' next album, which will be released on August 22, is aptly titled "Strong Girls Club" - the ABBA cover song will also be on it.

