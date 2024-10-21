Sarah Engels could no longer hold back the tears during a song by Matthias Reim. RTL / Markus Hertrich

Tissue alert for Sarah Engels: In the first edition of "Sing meinen Schlager", the singer gave free rein to her emotions. The reason for Engels' tears was a moving song by Matthias Reim.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the VOX show "Sing meinen Schlager", Matthias Reim's moving story about his deceased father and his song "Radio" caused emotional moments for everyone involved.

Reim spoke about the close connection to his father, who had awakened his musical passion, and dedicated the song to him in order to preserve his memory.

Sarah Engels also touched Reim with her emotional interpretation of his hit "Ich hab geträumt von dir", which moved him to tears. Show more

It is well known that the VOX show "Sing meinen Song" is a show where people like to cry. The "Sing meinen Schlager" spin-off is no different, as the first edition about Matthias Reim proved. Not only presenter Inka Bause had wet eyes at the end, but also all the star guests who performed the singer's hits.

Bause had almost expected something similar when she announced Reim's song "Radio". "I didn't know what to do with my extreme sadness," said the star of the pop evening, explaining that he had tried to use the song to fill the void after the death of his beloved father last year.

He passed away at the age of 94, and towards the end he "wasn't doing so well anymore", Matthias Reim recalled. The certainty that his father would soon be gone forever did not make the loss any easier, on the contrary: "When you have a father by your side for 66 years, you can't imagine it." He owes it to his father that he is a musician today. This was his "key to music". One formative memory was playing a portable radio on the windowsill, as Matthias Reim described it: "He set me on fire (for music)."

Sarah Engels surprises Matthias Reim with a ballad

This is one of the reasons why he called the resulting song "Radio", to keep the musical memory of his father alive. As soon as Reim intoned the moving piece on stage, Sarah Engels ' emotions broke. Tears flowed uncontrollably down her face. Anna-Maria Zimmermann and presenter Inka Bause were similarly moved. "It's just part of life," said Reim after his performance about the loss of loved ones. When Bause had collected herself again, she simply said: "You simply sing from people's hearts."

Matthias Reim himself also showed emotion on "Sing meinen Schlager". To kick off the show, Sarah Engels presented her very own version of Reim's hit "Ich hab geträumt von dir". "I believe that you have a hard shell, but a soft core. I hope I hit that," the 32-year-old introduced her performance. And it was precisely this soft core that the singer hit with her ballad version of the hit song. With moist eyes, Reim cheered at the end: "That really got me. My goodness, that was good."

