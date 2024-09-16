What is he trying to tell us? Thomas Gottschalk has fueled speculation about the end of his TV career with an ambiguous Instagram post. In the same breath, he is promoting his new book.

dpa dpa

German show host legend Thomas Gottschalk has startled his fans with an Instagram post about an alleged farewell and in the same breath promoted his new book. "Stefan Raab is coming back - I'm saying goodbye!" wrote the entertainer and media professional (74) on Monday.

What Gottschalk was alluding to with his post: entertainer Stefan Raab (57) returned as show host at the weekend after a nine-year break from the screen and will be back on Wednesday.

The epitome of German television entertainment: Thomas Gottschalk dpa

In his new book, Gottschalk not only wants to reflect on the times we live in, but also express his thoughts. The title: "Unfiltered". Gottschalk, who is one of Germany's best-known entertainers, had already written two books before "Ungefiltert": "Herbstblond" from 2015 and "Herbstbunt" from 2019.

Gottschalk wrote about the tone of his new book: "But I'm not complaining, I'm just wondering. As loud as ever! I would be delighted if the questions I ask were answered. [...] Raab has already been beaten up. It's possible that I'll be beaten up for what I think! But I stand by it."

Among the praise and requests for tickets from fans in the comments, there is also concern that the veteran of German television entertainment could retire from the screen forever. "You are part of Germany's television history. With you goes the television that we still thought was good," wrote one user. Another fan left: "What, you're saying goodbye? Hopefully not from the screen."

dpa