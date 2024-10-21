Award-winning chef: Franck Giovannini, here in the kitchen of his restaurant Seven Lugano. KEYSTONE

Awarded by the Michelin Guide: Switzerland keeps its four three-star restaurants - and adds two two-star establishments.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelin Guide awards: Switzerland retains its four three-star restaurants.

Two new two-star restaurants have also been added.

A total of 136 restaurants in Switzerland receive awards. Show more

Guide Michelin awards a total of 136 restaurants in Switzerland with stars in 2024. The four restaurants that have already been awarded three stars will retain their awards. Two new restaurants in German-speaking Switzerland will receive two stars.

These include "Collonade", which belongs to the Mandarin Oriental Palace Hotel in Lucerne, and "The Counter" in Zurich's main railway station.

Switzerland retains its three-star restaurants. In the picture: Chefs Andreas Caminada and Marcel Skbba, Sven Wasmer, Franck Giovannini and Peter Knog at the ceremony (from left to right). Keystone

Swiss gastronomy has been at a "solid level" for years, said Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, at the ceremony at the Swiss Hotel Management School in Lausanne (EHL) on Monday.

"Of the 136 restaurants awarded stars in this selection, 107 have been awarded one star, 25 two stars and four three stars," Poullennec was quoted as saying in a statement from Guide Michelin.

Last year, 138 restaurants in Switzerland were awarded at least one Michelin Guide star.

SDA