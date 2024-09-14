"Alf" child star Benji Gregory died on June 13, 2024. He was found dead in his car. The cause of death is now known. NITRO/dpa

Benji Gregory, known as Brian Tanner from "Alf", died this summer at the age of 46. He was found dead in a car. According to the coroner, the cause was heat exhaustion and cirrhosis of the liver.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Benji Gregory, known from the 80s sitcom "Alf", was found lifeless in his car in June, the cause of death was initially unclear.

According to the coroner's office, Gregory died from heat exhaustion and cirrhosis of the liver, with the death being classified as accidental.

He retired after his acting career, served in the US Navy and later lived in Arizona with his wife. Show more

He was best buddies with the shaggy alien "Alf". In the 1980s, millions of viewers around the world got to know Benji Gregory in the role of Tanner's son Brian. The sitcom "Alf" enjoyed huge success from 1986 to 1990.

Benjamin Hertzberg, actor Benji Gregory's real name, was found lifeless in his car in the parking lot of a bank branch in Peoria, Arizona, on 13 June 2024. The cause of death was unclear at the time. According to his sister, Gregory had recently suffered from depression, bipolar disorder and sleep problems.

The coroner's office had to clarify the exact cause of death of the "Alf" actor.

It is now clear what caused Benji Gregory's death. As the online portal "TMZ" reports, two main factors led to the death of the TV star, whose death was classified as an accident by the coroner's office. According to the Maricopa County Office, the actor died due to heat stress in combination with cirrhosis of the liver. The cause of this liver disease has not yet been clarified.

Benji Gregory retired after "Alf"

The 102-episode sitcom "Alf", which focused on an extraterrestrial being with human weaknesses, made Benji Gregory a child star. Born in California, he was only eight years old when the show was first broadcast in 1986. But he was denied a long-term career in the film and television business.

He dropped his stage name Benji Gregory soon after the end of the series. As Benjamin Hertzberg, he withdrew from the public eye and was rarely seen on television.

He took on his last role as an announcer in 1993, opting instead for a career in the US Navy and later lived with his wife Sarah in Arizona, where he ran a rather unknown YouTube channel.

More videos from the department