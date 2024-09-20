Jim Caviezel will also take on the role of Jesus in the sequel to "Passion of Christ". Twentieth Century Fox

"The Passion of the Christ" is getting a sequel, which will be about the resurrection of Jesus. The disgraced Mel Gibson is also part of the project again.

Mel Gibson is again involved as director and describes the movie as a non-linear narrative with elements of science fiction that also features hell and falling angels.

Gibson remains a controversial figure, having attracted attention in the past for anti-Semitic, racist and misogynistic remarks. Show more

The 2004 blockbuster deals with the last twelve hours of Jesus of Nazareth. "The Passion of the Christ" is still one of the most commercially successful films of all time - now another part is coming.

The sequel is to be called "Resurrection". As in the first part, actor Jim Caviezel will take on the role of Jesus and filming will begin in early 2025.

In July 2023, Caviezel commented on the sequel: "It will be the biggest movie in history. It could also be two parts, possibly three. But probably two."

Hell and fallen angels

Mel Gibson is also involved again and told "People":"It's going to be huge and it's not a linear narrative. It's not just about the resurrection, it's also about what happens in the future, the past and other kingdoms - it's a bit science fiction."

According to Gibson, it will show hell and how angels will fall, describing it as a "drug trip". Some things he couldn't say up front, he wanted to shock the audience.

Actor and director Mel Gibson is still considered a controversial personality. In the past, the American has repeatedly attracted attention for his outspoken anti-Semitism, racism and misogyny. He withdrew from the film business for many years.

