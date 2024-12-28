George Michael (r.) and Andrew Ridgeley were on stage together as "Wham!" from 1981 to 1986. (archive photo) -/PA/epa/dpa

40 years after the release of "Last Christmas" by "Wham!", Andrew Ridgeley talks about the highs of success, his friendship with George Michael and dealing with the loss of his best friend.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With "Last Christmas", "Wham!" created a timeless classic that has shaped Christmas for millions of people.

Andrew Ridgeley looks back at the creation of the song and describes the Netflix documentary "Last Christmas: Unwrapped" as a declaration of love to the song and to George Michael.

For Ridgeley, "Wham!" was not just a band, but an expression of a lifelong friendship.

George Michael's death on Christmas morning 2016 weighed particularly heavily on Ridgeley in the early years, but he preserves the band's legacy in the spirit of his friend. Show more

It is clear that "Last Christmas" is a song that shapes Christmas like no other. 40 years after its release, it is on a constant loop, sometimes dividing opinions and yet moving generations.

But for 61-year-old Andrew Ridgeley, one half of the legendary duo "Wham!", the song is more than just a Christmas classic - it is a testament to friendship, success and the special legacy that he and George Michael have left behind in music history.

"A declaration of love to George"

The new Netflix documentary "Last Christmas: Unwrapped" sheds light on the history of the song; in an interview with "Gala ", Ridgeley describes the film as "a celebration of 'Last Christmas'" and "a love letter to the song and to George".

The trip back to Saas-Fee, the location of the iconic music video, was particularly moving for Ridgeley. He describes it as magical to sit down with almost everyone who was there at the time and remember the fun together. "We were 21 years old at the time, just old enough to look like we didn't have to spend Christmas with our moms and dads."

"Wham!" - more than just a band

Ridgeley describes "Wham!" as an expression of the special friendship between him and his childhood friend and bandmate George Michael: "The vibrancy of the music reflected our relationship with each other. Humor played a central role. We took our music seriously, but we didn't take ourselves too seriously."

According to Andrew Ridgeley, George Michael would be very happy about the success of his song. (archive picture) Axel Heimken/dpa

Ridgeley is particularly proud of the song's lasting success. "George wanted 'Last Christmas' to stand the test of time - and it has." He still enjoys listening to the song himself and describes it as a blessing. Despite all the levity, Ridgeley admits that George Michael's songwriting talent often overshadowed him. "Looking back, I should have pursued my songwriting further," he says.

Memories of George Michael

Since George Michael's death - he actually died on December 25, 2016 - he has missed his friend, especially in everyday moments. "It's the very ordinary moments: a drink, something that reminds you of a joke or something you did together. It's the little things - the ones that make up a friendship."

George Michael (l.) and Andrew Ridgeley in London, 1984 (archive photo) Getty Images

In the early years, it was difficult for Ridgeley to listen to the song "Last Christmas". But over time, the pain changed: "George wouldn't have wanted a shadow to lie over his friends' Christmas."

Today, Ridgeley continues the legacy of "Wham!" with former bandmates like Shirlie and Pepsi. "It's easier because I can share it with people who were part of that history." And so, for Ridgeley, "Wham!" remains an expression of joie de vivre and friendship.

