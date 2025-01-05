Which airlines are most often in the right place at the right time? A ranking provides information. Unsplash/artturijalli

A current ranking shows which airlines were able to impress in terms of punctuality last year. Swiss airlines did not make it into the top ten in the evaluation.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The aviation analysis company Cirium has evaluated which airlines are the most punctual worldwide.

Aeromexico leads the global ranking with an arrival punctuality rate of 86.70 percent, followed by Saudi Arabian Airlines and Delta Airlines.

In Europe, Iberia Express dominates the list, while no Swiss airline is represented in the top ten. Show more

If the plane lands late and you miss your connecting flight, the annoyance is huge. Depending on the situation, you may be stuck at the airport for a few hours. If you are very unlucky, you may even have to wait until the next day.

It is therefore all the more important to know which airlines most frequently land and depart at the scheduled time. The aviation analysis company Cirium has addressed precisely this issue and compiled an overview of the most punctual airlines worldwide.

Figures from the year 2024 were analyzed for the ranking. A flight is considered punctual if it arrives at the gate within 14 minutes and 59 seconds of the scheduled arrival time, as Cirium writes on its website. The same applies to the departure time.

An overview of the most punctual airlines and airports

Aeromexico takes first place in the global ranking. The front-runner is surprising, as the airline was not in the top ten at all last year. With an arrival punctuality rate of 86.70 percent, Aeromexico achieves a remarkable performance.

Saudi Arabian Airlines (86.35 percent) and Delta Airlines (83.46 percent) follow right behind. You will search in vain for a Swiss airline in the global top ten ranking.

The 5 most punctual airlines worldwide: Aeromexico

Arrival punctuality rate: 86.70 percent

Departure punctuality rate: 87.73 percent

Saudia

On-time arrival rate: 86.35 percent

On-time departure rate: 88.82 percent

Delta Air Lines

On-time arrival rate: 83.46 percent

On-time departure rate: 83.74 percent

LATAM Airlines

Arrival punctuality rate: 82.89 percent

Departure punctuality rate: 83.23 percent

Qatar Airways

Arrival punctuality rate: 82.83 percent

Departure punctuality rate: 82.56 percent Show more

Azul, Avianca, Iberia, SAS and United Airlines follow in descending order from sixth to tenth place.

However, Cirium has not only compiled a global ranking, but also regional rankings. There is also no Swiss airline in the European overview.

Instead, the Spanish low-cost airline Iberia Express tops the list - with an 84.69 percent punctuality rate. Second and third place are taken by Iberia and SAS.

The 5 most punctual European airlines: Iberia Express

Arrival punctuality rate: 84.69 percent

Departure punctuality rate: 86.72 percent

Iberia

Punctuality rate on arrival: 81.58 percent

Punctuality rate on departure: 79.77 percent

SAS

Arrival punctuality rate: 81.40 percent

Departure punctuality rate: 82.72 percent

Vueling

Punctuality rate on arrival: 81.20 percent

Punctuality rate on departure: 79.43 percent

Norwegian

Arrival punctuality rate: 79.23 percent

Departure punctuality rate: 79.58 percent Show more

More airlines were included in the European ranking than in the international comparison. This includes airlines that were not included in the global list due to the number of flights and seats as well as the number of continents served.

Air Europa takes sixth place, followed by Austrian, Brussels Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines and Norwegian Air Sweden.

In addition to the airlines, the report also lists the most punctual airports. The front runner is King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. In second place is Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima and in third place is Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City.

More videos from the department