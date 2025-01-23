St. Gallen, 1904: A trial for a tragic homicide exposes a hypocritical system that protects men and pillories women.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss movie "Frieda's Case" tells the tragic story of the young seamstress Frieda Keller, who is accused of infanticide in 1904.

The film is based on true events and was partly shot at original locations in St. Gallen.

Alongside Julia Buchmann as Frieda Keller are Max Simonischek as the lawyer and Rachel Braunschweig as the wife of the public prosecutor. Show more

What is "Frieda's Case" about? The film focuses on a dark chapter in Swiss history: In 1904, the case of the seamstress Frieda Keller, who killed her child, sparks a debate about shame, ethics and emancipation.

Two lawyers fight for law and justice in the trial and wrestle with personal and professional challenges. At the same time, their wives stand up resolutely for Frieda's rights and for equality in court.

The film is based on true events and was shot on location in St. Gallen, among other places. "Frieda's Fall" received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival in fall 2024.

blue News was able to talk to director Maria Brendle, actress Rachel Braunschweig and actor Max Simonischeck about the filming at the ZFF.

"Frieda's Fall" opens in cinemas on January 23.

