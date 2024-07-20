Shannen Doherty has accumulated quite a bit of money from her many years in show business; the actress died of cancer at the age of 53. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

Shannen Doherty's fortune still amounts to several million dollars, most of which she has invested. The smallest amount is still in the actress's private account - her ex-husband is probably left empty-handed.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shannen Doherty passed away after a long battle with cancer, causing deep sadness among fans and relatives.

Shortly before her death, she finalized her divorce to ease the burden on her mother.

Most of her fortune, worth millions, will go to her mother and brother, leaving her ex-husband Iswarienko empty-handed. Show more

Millions of fans fell into deep mourning at the death of actress Shannen Doherty. Her friends, former work colleagues and her mother also bid farewell to the 53-year-old.

The "Charmed" actress passed away after a year-long battle with cancer.

Doherty finalized her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko shortly before her death so that her mother would not have to deal with the details, according to her own statements.

Probably a seven-figure inheritance for mother and brother

So what will be left of the actress's fortune and who will receive it? According to Radar Online, she has amassed a fortune worth millions, some of which has been reinvested. She leaves behind a property in Malibu that is worth around 6 million dollars - although the mortgage on it is just under 3 million.

In addition to the luxury house, Doherty still had 250,000 dollars in her bank account plus shares worth 1.8 million.

According to reports, the majority of her money will go to her mother Rosa and her brother Sean - it is speculated that ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko will receive nothing.

Shannen Doherty had already parted with many material things in her life before her death in order to make things as easy as possible for her mother. "I know it will be hard for her if I die before her," Doherty is quoted as saying.

More from the Entertainment section