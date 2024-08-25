Vincent Kompany experienced a winning debut as Bundesliga coach Keystone

The Bundesliga debut of Bayern Munich's new coach Vincent Kompany is a nail-biter. Only in the 82nd minute did he score the winning goal in Wolfsburg to make it 3:2.

SDA

Substitute Thomas Müller, striker Harry Kane and goalscorer Serge Gnabry provided the happy ending for Bayern with their combination in the 82nd minute. Cédric Zesiger, who played through the Wolfsburg defense, was unable to stop Müller at the start of the action despite being fouled.

Bayern Munich were convincing in attack and should have scored more than just Jamal Musiala's goal before the break. But after the break, the defense wavered dangerously and was reminiscent of last season. A penalty conceded by Sacha Boey and a ball loss by Kim Min-Jae allowed Lovren Majer to score twice (47th and 55th) to turn Wolfsburg's fortunes around.

Thanks to an own goal from a corner kick, which Müller had provoked just seconds after coming on as a substitute, and Gnabry's goal, the damage done at the back did not have any major consequences for the German record champions.

Telegram and table:

Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich 2:3 (0:1). - Goals: 19. Musiala 0:1. 47. Majer (penalty) 1:1. 55. Majer 2:1. 65. Kaminski (own goal) 2:2. 82. Gnabry 2:3. - Comments: Wolfsburg with Zesiger.

The other matches of the 1st round. Friday: Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bayer Leverkusen 2:3. - Saturday: RB Leipzig - Bochum 1:0. Hoffenheim - Holstein Kiel 3:2. SC Freiburg - VfB Stuttgart 3:1. Mainz 05 - Union Berlin 1:1. Augsburg - Werder Bremen 2:2. Borussia Dortmund - Eintracht Frankfurt 2:0. - Sunday: St. Pauli - Heidenheim 17:30.

1st SC Freiburg 1/3 (3:1). 2. Borussia Dortmund 1/3 (2:0). 3. Bayer Leverkusen 1/3 (3:2). 3. Bayern Munich 1/3 (3:2). 5. Hoffenheim 1/3 (3:2). 6. RB Leipzig 1/3 (1-0). 7. Werder Bremen 1/1 (2-2). 8. Augsburg 1/1 (2:2). 9. Union Berlin 1/1 (1:1). 10. Mainz 05 1/1 (1:1). 11. Heidenheim 0/0 (0-0). 11th St. Pauli 0/0 (0-0). 13. Holstein Kiel 1/0 (2:3). 14 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1/0 (2:3). 14. Wolfsburg 1/0 (2:3). 16. Bochum 1/0 (0:1). 17. VfB Stuttgart 1/0 (1:3). 18. Eintracht Frankfurt 1/0 (0:2).

SDA