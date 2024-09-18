  1. Residential Customers
Champions League Bologna scoreless in Champions League debut

SDA

18.9.2024 - 20:55

Dan Ndoye is shielded from the ball by Shakhtar's Yukhym Konoplya
Dan Ndoye is shielded from the ball by Shakhtar's Yukhym Konoplya
Keystone

FC Bologna had to settle for a goalless draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on their return to Europe's top competition after 60 years.

18.09.2024, 20:55

18.09.2024, 21:11

In the pouring rain, the team with Switzerland's Remo Freuler and Dan Ndoye and the unused Michel Aebischer could count themselves lucky not to have fallen behind in the early stages. Lukasz Skorupski intercepted an inadequately placed foul penalty from Shakhtar's Georgi Sudakov in the 4th minute.

After that, Bologna were better for long stretches with the eye-catching Ndoye on the right wing, but without creating any compelling chances.

Brief telegrams:

Bologna - Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 - SR Saggi. - Comments: Bologna with Freuler and Ndoye, without Aebischer (substitute). 4th Skorupski saves Sudakov's penalty.

Sparta Prague - Salzburg 3:0 (2:0). - Goals: 2. Kairinen 1:0. 42. Olatunji 2:0. 58. Laci 3:0. - Remarks: Salzburg without Okoh (substitute).

SDA

