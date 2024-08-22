Keigo Tsunemoto doesn't let Chelsea's Marc Guiu get the ball Keystone

Servette go into the second leg of their Conference League play-off against Chelsea with a two-goal deficit. The Geneva side lost 2-0 in London after conceding two goals in the second half.

Chelsea did not cover themselves in glory against Servette either. In order to create a two-goal cushion against the Swiss Cup winners, who on paper were crassly inferior, in the first leg in front of their own fans, the English billion-pound team needed a penalty to open the scoring. Christopher Nkunku from the penalty spot and Noni Madueke scored the goals.

Ultimately, it was individual class that made the difference. After 50 minutes, former Leipzig player Nkunku forced Jérémy Frick into a penalty-worthy foul with a quick run and converted safely from eleven meters. Argentinian world champion Enzo Fernandez, who came on as a substitute, set up the 2:0 with a perfect assist.

Apart from that, Servette put up a good fight. However, coach Thomas Häberli's team had to chalk it up to the fact that they failed to capitalize on their own chances against the sloppy Londoners. Jérémy Guillemenot and Tiemoko Ouattara, who came off the bench, missed three opportunities after the 80th minute alone. Ouattara's powerful shot bounced against the crossbar.

While ex-Basel player Renato Veiga played through for Chelsea, Spanish European champion Marc Cucurella followed the action from the substitutes' bench. Raheem Sterling, who had already been left out of the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, was not registered for the European Cup and was therefore not part of the squad on Thursday.

The second leg will take place next Thursday in Geneva.

Telegram:

Chelsea - Servette 2:0 (0:0)

Referee Pignard (FRA). - Goals: 50. Nkunku (penalty) 1:0. 76. Madueke 2:0.

Servette: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Douline (69. Magnin), Ondoua; Stevanovic (61. Antunes), Cognat (85. Ouattara), Kutesa (69. Von Moos); Crivelli (61. Guillemenot).

Comments: Chelsea with Veiga (ex Basel).

